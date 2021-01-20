Register
13:09 GMT21 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman wearing a face mask walks past a mural showing a skull on one of the walls of the San Nicolas Tolentino cemetery in the municipality of Iztapalapa in Mexico City on January 15, 2021, amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

    Live Updates: UK Coronavirus Strain Confirmed in at Least 60 Countries, WHO Says

    © AFP 2020 / ALFREDO ESTRELLA
    World
    Get short URL
    335
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/10/1081785117_0:0:2813:1582_1200x675_80_0_0_9c0305c228ec2f8d6584b917d6ce8e54.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202101201081821613-covid-live-updates-mexico-reports-record-high-daily-death-toll-of-over-1500/

    The number of infected worldwide has now surpassed 96,000,000, while the global COVID-19 death toll is over 2 million people, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University.

    The worst-hit country is the US, with over 24 million coronavirus cases and the world's highest death toll, 401,000. It is followed by India (10.58 million cases, over 152,500 fatalities) and Brazil (more than 8.5 million cases, at least 211,000 deaths).

    In Europe, the most affected nation is the UK (3.4 million infected, over 90,000 deaths), which faced a mutated strain of the virus. An Oxford University research platform has revealed that the UK currently has the highest daily coronavirus death rate in the world. Britain is now on its third national lockdown, with air travel to other nations suspended.

    Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

    New messages
    • 21:57

      Brazil Supreme Court Asks Regulatory Agency to Explain Decision to Refuse Use of Sputnik V - Reports

      Empty vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are pictured at the San Martin hospital, in La Plata, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina January 18, 2021

      Brazil Supreme Court Wants Regulator to Explain Refusal to Allow Use of Sputnik V, Reports Say

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Brazilian Supreme Federal Court asked the national Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) to explain its decision to refuse to authorize the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, media reported.
      Read more
    • 21:12

      WHO Has Not Observed Any Deaths Related to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Official Says

      A health worker receives an injection with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Fuentelarreina primary healthcare centre in Madrid, Spain January 18, 2021.

      WHO Not Aware of Any Deaths Linked to Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Expert Says

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has not observed any deaths that have resulted from the use of the vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, the organization's assistant director-general for access to medicines, vaccines, and pharmaceuticals, Mariangela Simao, said Wednesday.
      Read more
    • 18:19

      Russian Vaccines Against COVID-19 Have All Potential to Compete With Others Globally, But Politics Gets In the Way, Russian Envoy to EU Says

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian vaccines against the coronavirus objectively have all the potential to compete on an equal basis globally, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Wednesday.

      "I proceed from the fact that objectively ... our vaccines — not only Sputnik V, but also other vaccines — have a very good starting position to compete fairly on a par with those vaccines that are available," Chizhov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

      He expressed regret that the opportunity for the world to unite "in the fight against such a common, purely non-politicized and non-ideological enemy like the coronavirus has been missed."

      "And this, of course, is a pity," Chizhov stressed.

    • 17:27

      Hungary Considers Signing Contract with Russia for Sputnik V Vaccine Supplies, Foreign Minister Says

    • 17:21

      Biden in Inauguration Speech Says US Can Overcome COVID-19 Pandemic

      WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden in his inauguration speech on Wednesday said the United States can overcome the novel coronavirus pandemic.

      "We can overcome the deadly virus," Biden said.

    • 16:10

      UK Says 4,609,740 People Inoculated with First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

    • 15:51

      Argentinian Health Watchdog Approves Sputnik V Use for People Over 60, Report Says

    • 14:08

      Italy Mulls Taking Legal Action Against Pfizer Over Vaccine Delivery Delays

    • 13:39

      Johnson Says Confident UK Medical Regulator Can Handle COVID-19 Vaccine Variant Paperwork

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the UK's medical regulator, should have the infrastructure in place to approve vaccines for future COVID-19 variants if required, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday.

      "We're confident that the MHRA will be in a position to turn around new applications for new variants of vaccines as may be required to deal with new variants of the virus," Johnson said in parliament.

      The discovery of new highly infectious variants of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil has triggered a new wave of travel bans as countries across the globe look to slow the spread of strains of the disease that are believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible.

      The UK has broken its national single-day record for new COVID-19 cases and coronavirus-related deaths multiple times since the emergence of a new variant of the disease in southeast England in December.

      The Department of Health and Social Care added 1,610 deaths to the UK's COVID-19 death toll on Tuesday, the largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic. In total, 91,470 UK residents have died within 28 days of a positive test for the coronavirus disease.

    • 12:35

      Dutch PM Proposes Night-Time Curfew Starting Friday, Reports Say

    • 12:33

      No Need to Divert UK State Resources on COVID-19 Inquiry at Present Time - Johnson

    • 12:28

      China Requires COVID-19 Test for Domestic Travel During Chinese New Year's Holiday

    • 11:45

      Malaysia Reports 4,008 New COVID-19 Infections

    • 11:04

      Speaker of Upper House of Russian Parliament Says No Coronavirus Vaccination Passports Will Be Introduced

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matviyenko on Wednesday assured that no coronavirus vaccination passports will be introduced in the country, also stressing that those inoculated will have no extra rights.

      "No one said that COVID passports would be introduced in Russia. This is some invention of public opinion. Of course, no COVID passports are needed", Matviyenko told reporters.

      There will just be an online register of those inoculated against the coronavirus, the speaker explained.

      "Vaccination is not obligatory in our country, it is voluntary, this is just a recommendation. People believe there will be some red books with stamps, and citizens having these books will obtain some additional rights and possibilities ... Of course, this will not happen", Matviyenko continued.

       

    • 10:56

      Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister Moyo Dies After Contracting COVID-19

    • 10:41

      Turkey Secures Over One Million Anti-Coronavirus Jabs

    • 10:02

      WHO Representative Says Will Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Russia

    • 09:59

      Study Suggests Pfizer Vaccine Effective Against UK Coronavirus Strain

    • 09:42

      RDIF Expects EU Regulator to Provide Scientific Recommendations on Sputnik V Vaccine Soon

      Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

      RDIF Expects EU Regulator to Provide Scientific Recommendations on Sputnik V Vaccine Soon

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) confirmed that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) held a scientific consultation for developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, with recommendations expected within up to 10 days.
      Read more
    • 09:30

      Facial Paralysis After Pfizer Vaccine Is Rare Complication, Its Origin Unknown, Medic Says

      A medical worker prepares to administer a second vaccination injection against the coronavirus disease as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID-19 lockdown, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel

      Facial Paralysis After Pfizer Vaccine Is Rare Complication, Its Origin Unknown, Medic Says

      TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – Facial nerve paralysis experienced after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine shot against COVID-19 is a rare complication, it does not last long, but causes of this side effect remain unclear, an Israeli doctor and the former head of the World Medical Association, Prof. Leonid Eidelman, told Sputnik.
      Read more
    • 08:37

      Ukraine Confirms 4,383 New Coronavirus Cases

    • 08:02

      Russia Registers 21,152 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia registered 21,152 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,734 the day before, taking the tally to 3,633,952, the coronavirus response centre said on Wednesday.

      "Over the past day, 21,152 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,452 cases (11.6 percent) that were detected among people showing no clinical symptoms", the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,633,952, with the rate of increase falling to 0.59 percent.

    • 07:15

      Greece Introduces COVID-19 Digital Vaccination Certificates

      A nurse prepares a vaccine prior to the vaccination of elderly people for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a nursing home in Athens, Greece, January 4, 2021. Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via REUTERS

      Greece Introduces COVID-19 Digital Vaccination Certificates

      ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greece has started issuing digital vaccination certificates to all nationals who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Greek prime minister's press service said, adding that the pilot certificate was presented by Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday evening at the General Secretariat for Civil Protection.
      Read more
    • 06:44

      Russian Health Ministry Receives Documents to Register New COVID-19 Vaccine, Developred by Chumakov Institute

      "Russia's ministry of health has received a package of documents for registration of the third Russian vaccine for preventing the novel coronavirus disease, developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences' Chumakov Federal Scientific Institute for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products", health minister Mikhail Murashko told regional health officials.

    • 06:12

      Vaccine Friendship: India Sends Covishield to Bhutan, Maldives as 'Gift' Amid COVID Pandemic

      Officials unload boxes containing vials of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, after a consignment of the vaccines arrived from the western city of Pune for its distribution, outside a vaccination storage centre in Ahmedabad, India, January 12, 2021.

      Vaccine Friendship: India Sends Covishield to Bhutan, Maldives as 'Gift' Amid COVID Pandemic

      In the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19, India has supplied hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir, and paracetamol to numerous countries. In December, over 60 foreign envoys visited biotech companies based in the city of Hyderabad to see the COVID-19 vaccine's progress themselves.
      Read more
    • 05:47

      UK Coronavirus Strain Confirmed in at Least 60 Countries, WHO Says

    • 05:16

      Hesitation, Lack of Awareness Behind Low Turnout for COVID Vaccination: Indian Medical Experts

      A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaigns at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of the eastern state of Odisha, India, January 16, 2021

      Hesitation, Lack of Awareness Behind Low Turnout for COVID Vaccination: Indian Medical Experts

      India, a country with more than 1.3 billion people, kicked off the world's largest COVID vaccination drive on Saturday. The government aims to vaccinate 30 million frontline staff, including health workers, during the first phase of this drive.
      Read more
    • 05:01

      Germany Confirms 15,974 New Coronavirus Cases

    live
    Live Updates: UK Coronavirus Strain Confirmed in at Least 60 Countries, WHO Says
    +
    Tags:
    pandemic, pandemic, pandemics, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Memorable and Meme-able: Biden Inauguration Moments That Have Gone Viral
    Memorable and Meme-able: Biden Inauguration Moments That Have Gone Viral
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse