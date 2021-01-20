Live Updates: UK Coronavirus Strain Confirmed in at Least 60 Countries, WHO Says

The worst-hit country is the US, with over 24 million coronavirus cases and the world's highest death toll, 401,000. It is followed by India (10.58 million cases, over 152,500 fatalities) and Brazil (more than 8.5 million cases, at least 211,000 deaths).
In Europe, the most affected nation is the UK (3.4 million infected, over 90,000 deaths), which faced a mutated strain of the virus. An Oxford University research platform has revealed that the UK currently has the highest daily coronavirus death rate in the world. Britain is now on its third national lockdown, with air travel to other nations suspended.
