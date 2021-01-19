Putin, Bolivian President Discuss COVID-19 Response, Sputnik V Vaccine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed by phone with his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, the fight against the coronavirus and the Sputnik V vaccine, the Kremlin said.

"Particular attention was paid to the topic of cooperation in combating the spread of coronavirus infection, in particular, in the use of vaccines," it said.

It noted that the importance of the agreements reached in December 2020 on the supply of Russia's Sputnik V to Bolivia had been emphasized.

"Issues of further development of Russian-Bolivian relations in various fields were thoroughly discussed," the statement also says.

Russia was the first nation in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine called Sputnik V on August 11 last year. The drug was developed by the N.F. Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

For a two-shot vaccination, the vaccine uses two separate vectors, offering longer immunity than vaccines using the same delivery system for both shots.

The second vaccine registered in Russia, Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology-developed EpiVacCorona has efficacy of up to 100% based on the results of the first two stages of clinical trials, according to the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being (Rospotrebnadzor).

The new vaccine is a peptide-based drug and relies on a promising synthetic platform, unlike Sputnik V, which is a vaccine based on a human adenovirus. It consists of small fragments of viral proteins-peptides, artificially synthesized, from which the immune system discovers how the virus can be identified and then neutralized.

Russian health officials said they submitted the documents needed for the registration of EpiVacCorona to the World Health Organisation on 8 December and are currently awaiting the organization's decision.