US Sanctions Russian Vessel Fortuna Laying Pipelines for Russian Nord Stream 2, Treasury Says

“The following vessels have been added to OFAC's SDN [The Office of Foreign Assets Control Specially Designated Nationals] List ... FORTUNA (UBDP8) Russia flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 8674156,” the statement said.
The Treasury said it also imposed sanctions on the limited liability company KVT-Rus, which owns the vessel.
The Treasury Department has also imposed Venezuela-related sanctions on the Russian oil tanker Maksim Gorki, Rustanker and oil products tanker Sierra linked to it.
"The following vessels have been added to OFAC's SDN [Specially Designated Nationals] List... MAKSIM GORKY (f.k.a. MAXIMO GORKI) Crude Oil Tanker Russia flag; Vessel Registration Identification IMO 9590008 (vessel) [VENEZUELA-EO13850] (Linked To: INSTITUTO NACIONAL DE LOS ESPACIOS ACUATICOS E INSULARES)," the statement said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)