Russia's DDoS-GUARD Says Not Providing Web Hosting Services to Parler

Earlier this month, Amazon also removed Parler, which can be considered as an alternative to Twitter, from its web services. On Monday, Reuters reported that Parler partially resumed operation with an IP address belonging to DDoS-GUARD.
"The DDoS-GUARD company is a network security provider. Its solutions and products are aimed at protecting websites against DDoS attacks, apart from other things. DDoS-GUARD does not provide hosting services to Parler.com. It does not have any right to disclose which services it provides to clients, regardless of their slant or audience, as this runs counter to the company's privacy policy and the legislation," DDoS-GUARD said.
On Monday, Parler announced it would return after Amazon evicted the social media site from its servers on 10 January, claiming it had failed to moderate posts made by users allegedly inciting violence.
All comments
Show new comments (0)