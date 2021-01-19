Register
14:11 GMT19 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pro-Trump protesters react amidst a cloud of tear gas during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, at the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

    World Concerned About US Election Issues and Political Destabilisation, Kremlin Says

    © AP Photo / SHANNON STAPLETON
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/07/1081685441_0:0:3242:1824_1200x675_80_0_0_014d49baa4a5d1880c6ff9edc2238a81.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202101191081814292-world-concerned-about-us-election-issues-and-political-destabilisation-kremlin-says/

    The US clearly has issues with transparency and international monitoring of its election system, which resulted in the serious destabilisation that other countries are watching with concern, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

    The spokesman noted that the current situation in the US is being observed by Russia and other countries with great concern.

    "America clearly has issues with the implementation of democracy, issues with people expressing their will, issues with transparency, issues with international monitoring", Peskov told reporters. "All of these issues are obvious, of course, they led to a serious destabilisation of the political situation in the country, which, in turn, manifested itself in such extreme events".

    The official also addressed the ban of President Trump's Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. He stressed that social networks' owners can't act on their own desires, but should be bound by some limitations.

    U.S. President Donald Trump ignores shouted questions from reporters as he walks towards the White House from Marine One with first lady Melania Trump after returning from Mar-A-Lago on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 31, 2020.
    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    U.S. President Donald Trump ignores shouted questions from reporters as he walks towards the White House from Marine One with first lady Melania Trump after returning from Mar-A-Lago on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 31, 2020.
    "This is a lesson for the world. Obviously, companies that earn money serving as a media platform for many people, for the population of many countries, should be bound by certain obligations. These obligations should be somehow fixed. I think it is not correct to just allow the companies to make arbitrary decisions", Peskov said.

    Answering questions about talks with Trump or Biden, he said that "No contacts are planned so far". According to Peskov, the Kremlin has not yet established contacts with Biden's team.

    "You know, the US is experiencing domestic problems, so they are certainly focusing on them", Peskov said.

    November's election in the US resulted in political turmoil, as the electoral system had to process an unprecedented number of mail-in votes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump repeatedly criticised mail-in voting, saying that it could lead to major voter fraud and urged his supporters to cast their ballots in person.

    After a long period of vote counting, the media announced that Biden had won the election, but Trump refused to concede, and his team filed lawsuits in several states, citing multiple violations during the election and accusing the other side of stealing votes.

    At the same time, tech giants, including Twitter and Facebook, added special disclaimers to many posts made by Trump, saying they were misleading, while the Democratic Party and much of the mainstream media said voting by mail is secure and accused Trump of pandering to conspiracy theories.

    National Guard soldiers prepare for their guard shifts at the U.S. Capitol building on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security threats following last week's storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, law enforcement agencies have increased security measures along the National Mall and much of downtown Washington, DC, essentially closing down the Mall a week ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
    © AFP 2020 / Samuel Corum
    National Guard soldiers prepare for their guard shifts at the U.S. Capitol building on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security threats following last week's storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, law enforcement agencies have increased security measures along the National Mall and much of downtown Washington, DC, essentially closing down the Mall a week ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

    The president refused to concede after the Electoral College confirmed Biden's victory and called on his supporters to gather for a major rally in Washington, DC on 6 January. After the event, a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, where lawmakers had convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. It prompted a mass evacuation of the legislators, while at least five people died as a result of the riot.

    While Trump denounced the storming of the Capitol and urged his supporters to leave Capitol Hill, he insisted that the election was stolen, and major social media platforms banned his accounts for "inciting violence", while the House of Representatives approved a bill to impeach the outgoing president.

    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US Election 2020, Kremlin, Russia, Dmitry Peskov, Dmitry Peskov, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A National Guard soldier on duty on a street near the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
    Unprecedented Military Presence Prior to Joe Biden's Inauguration Ceremony
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse