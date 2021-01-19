World Concerned About US Election Issues and Political Destabilisation, Kremlin Says

The US clearly has issues with transparency and international monitoring of its election system, which resulted in the serious destabilisation that other countries are watching with concern, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

The spokesman noted that the current situation in the US is being observed by Russia and other countries with great concern.

"America clearly has issues with the implementation of democracy, issues with people expressing their will, issues with transparency, issues with international monitoring", Peskov told reporters. "All of these issues are obvious, of course, they led to a serious destabilisation of the political situation in the country, which, in turn, manifested itself in such extreme events".

The official also addressed the ban of President Trump's Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. He stressed that social networks' owners can't act on their own desires, but should be bound by some limitations.

© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS U.S. President Donald Trump ignores shouted questions from reporters as he walks towards the White House from Marine One with first lady Melania Trump after returning from Mar-A-Lago on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 31, 2020.

"This is a lesson for the world. Obviously, companies that earn money serving as a media platform for many people, for the population of many countries, should be bound by certain obligations. These obligations should be somehow fixed. I think it is not correct to just allow the companies to make arbitrary decisions", Peskov said.

Answering questions about talks with Trump or Biden, he said that "No contacts are planned so far". According to Peskov, the Kremlin has not yet established contacts with Biden's team.

"You know, the US is experiencing domestic problems, so they are certainly focusing on them", Peskov said.

November's election in the US resulted in political turmoil, as the electoral system had to process an unprecedented number of mail-in votes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump repeatedly criticised mail-in voting, saying that it could lead to major voter fraud and urged his supporters to cast their ballots in person.

After a long period of vote counting, the media announced that Biden had won the election, but Trump refused to concede, and his team filed lawsuits in several states, citing multiple violations during the election and accusing the other side of stealing votes.

At the same time, tech giants, including Twitter and Facebook, added special disclaimers to many posts made by Trump, saying they were misleading, while the Democratic Party and much of the mainstream media said voting by mail is secure and accused Trump of pandering to conspiracy theories.

© AFP 2020 / Samuel Corum National Guard soldiers prepare for their guard shifts at the U.S. Capitol building on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security threats following last week's storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, law enforcement agencies have increased security measures along the National Mall and much of downtown Washington, DC, essentially closing down the Mall a week ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The president refused to concede after the Electoral College confirmed Biden's victory and called on his supporters to gather for a major rally in Washington, DC on 6 January. After the event, a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, where lawmakers had convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. It prompted a mass evacuation of the legislators, while at least five people died as a result of the riot.

While Trump denounced the storming of the Capitol and urged his supporters to leave Capitol Hill, he insisted that the election was stolen, and major social media platforms banned his accounts for "inciting violence", while the House of Representatives approved a bill to impeach the outgoing president.