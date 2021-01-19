Register
13:09 GMT21 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man with a protective face mask walks on empty Pariser Platz in front of Brandenburger Gate on January 19, 2021 in Berlin amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

    Coronavirus Live Updates: Germany Extends, Strengthens COVID-19 Restrictions Through 14 February

    © AFP 2020 / STEFANIE LOOS
    World
    Get short URL
    321
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/13/1081818422_0:102:3072:1830_1200x675_80_0_0_348a736f323d8da10f41052a7ff6e929.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202101191081809208-live-updates-us-surpasses-24-million-coronavirus-cases/

    The global coronavirus tally is now over 95,000,000, while the death toll has surpassed 2 million people worldwide, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University.

    The US continues to record the highest number of infected (over 24 million) and the highest death toll, which surpassed 400,000. Next is India (10.57 million cases, over 152,000 fatalities) and Brazil (more than 8.5 million cases, at least 210,000 deaths). In western Europe, the most affected nation is the UK (3.4 million infected, over 90,000 deaths), hit by a mutated strain of the virus that resulted in a third national lockdown and suspension of air travel with other countries.

    Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

    New messages
    • 02:15

      UAE Records Maximum Number of Daily COVID Cases Since Pandemic Start

      DOHA (Sputnik) - The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) per day has reached its maximum since the start of the pandemic - 3,491, the country's borders remain open for tourists from all over the world, the UAE Ministry of Health said on Twitter.

      "The number of recorded cases of coronavirus per day was 3,491, during this time five people died, while 3,331 people recovered," the ministry said.

      The previous day's record was 3,471 new cases.

    • 23:31

      Washington National Cathedral's Funeral Bells Ring 400 Times, Once for Every Thousand US Victims of COVID-19

    • 22:43

      Germany Will Make Medical Face Mask Wearing Mandatory in Transport, Stores

      Franziska Schlieter poses for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press inside her gourmet food store in the old city in Meissen, Germany, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

      Germany to Make Medical Face Masks Mandatory in Stores, Transport, Merkel Says

      BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany will make medical face masks mandatory in stores and public transport, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
      Read more
    • 21:24

      Over 1.2Mln Germans Receive 1st Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine - Koch Institute

      BERLIN (Sputnik) -  More than 1.2 million people in Germany have got the first shot of a coronavirus vaccine, and almost 25,000 of them have already received the second dose, the Robert Koch Institute, a national authority for infectious diseases, said on Tuesday.

      In the past 24 hours, some 62,500 people received a vaccine, bringing the total to 1.2 million or 1.4 percent of the population. The number of those who got the first dose in Germany topped 1 million on Saturday.

    • 21:02

      UK Registers 1,610 Coronavirus-Related Deaths Over 24 Hours in Record Single-Day Rise

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll rose by 1,610 on Tuesday, the largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic, the UK Department for Health and Social Care said.

      The UK has faced a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths since the discovery of a new highly infectious variant of the disease in southeast England in December. The latest increase tops the previous record of 1,564 fatalities set on January 13.

      According to government data, 91,470 people have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus disease, giving the country the world's fifth-highest death toll.

      Additionally, 33,355 new positive tests for COVID-19 were registered by the department over the past 24 hours, taking the country's case total past 3.46 million.

    • 20:57

      German Authorities Expect to Provide Enough Vaccines to Entire Population by Summer, But It Depends on Vaccine Suppliers

    • 20:54

      German Government Asks Employers to Transfer Maximum Possible Number of Employees to Remote Work

    • 20:46

      Merkel Says Mutated Variant of COVID-19 Is in Germany, But Not Currently Dominant

    • 20:41

      German Government to Leave Schools Closed Until February 14 - Report

    • 20:36

      Israel Extends Lockdown Until January 31 as COVID-19 Cases Surge Despite Vaccination

      TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli government extended the third nationwide lockdown on Tuesday until January 31 as daily coronavirus cases continue to spiral despite active vaccination.

      Out of 9 million Israelis, over 2.2 million people have already received the first dose of the Pfizer shot. The country, however, has yet to rein in the coronavirus second wave. On Monday, the health ministry registered a record 10,051 cases.

      “The government has decided to extend the general lockdown for another 10 days, until January 31, 2021," the prime minister’s office and the health ministry said in a joint statement.

      In addition, starting January 23, travelers will be required to have negative coronavirus tests, taken no earlier than 72 hours before the flight, upon arrival in the country.

    • 19:42

      US Records More Than 400,000 COVID-19 Related Deaths - JHU

      WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed 400,000, John Hopkins University data showed on Tuesday.

      US health officials have reported that more than 24.1 million people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the beginning of pandemic, according to the data, and the death toll now stands at 400,022.

    • 19:26

      Canada Vaccine Distribution Czar Says No New Deliveries of Pfizer Vaccine Next Week

      TORONTO (Sputnik) - Canada will not receive any new shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine next week, the country’s vaccine distribution czar, Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin, said during a press conference on Tuesday.

      Last week, it was announced that Pfizer will curtail deliveries of its vaccine to Canada amid production restructuring at its European facility.

      "Next week’s deliveries have been deferred by Pfizer in their entirety," Fortin said.

      Fortin said that he anticipates considerable decline in delivery over the next three weeks - up to a 50 percent reduction - resulting in a significant impact across all provinces. Currently, Canada receives 82 percent of what was officials have planned for, he added.

    • 18:40

      France Records 23,608 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours, 656 Deaths

    • 18:37

      Morocco Extends Coronavirus-Related Curfew for 2 Weeks, Prime Minister Says

    • 17:45

      Mexico Plans to Use 7.4Mln Sputnik V Doses by March as Deliveries to Start, Top Diplomat Says

      MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexico plans to administer 7.4 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 by March following the start of regular deliveries later this month, Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

      "The figures are as follows: 7.4 million doses and 3.7 million people vaccinated. From January 25-29 [when the first shipment is expected], 250,000 doses a week in February, and after that, 1.2 million per week in March," Ebrard said at a press conference.

      The first shipment of Sputnik V will consist of 400,000 doses, government officials said at the press conference.

      The Mexican government, which began its mass immunization campaign this past Thursday, has chosen to bolster its COVID-19 vaccine supplies with Sputnik V to make up for a shortfall in available doses of a vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

      Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Mexico's deputy health secretary, announced on January 12 that preliminary agreements had been reached with Russian officials that could see up to 24 million doses of Sputnik V administered in Mexico.

    • 15:46

      Kuwait Registers First 2 Cases of UK-Linked Strain of COVID-19, Health Ministry Confirms

    • 15:12

      IATA Expresses Support for EU-Wide Vaccine Passport, Statement Reads

      WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Tuesday that it supports an initiative to implement a single digital vaccine passport across Europe.

      The idea to use a standardized certificate showing that a person has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus was put forward last week by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The idea is supported European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and is expected to be discussed by the EU leaders during a virtual summit on Thursday.

      "Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ initiative should be urgently adopted by the Commission and all member states. Vaccination is a fundamental key to safely reopening borders and stimulating economic recovery. A pan-European mutually recognized vaccination certificate would be an important step towards giving governments the confidence to safely open their borders, and passengers the confidence to fly without the barrier of quarantine," IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said.

      In late December, the European Union countries began mass vaccination of their citizens with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with frontline health workers and people from risk groups listed as a top priority. According to Bloomberg, the EU has administered over 5.7 million doses of the vaccine during that time.

    • 14:52

      Greek Gov't Still Has No Plans to Ease COVID-19 Restrictive Measures, Reports Suggest

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Greek government has no immediate plans to ease restrictive measures on businesses amid an increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus, local media said Tuesday.

      According to the Kathimerini newspaper, the government began discussing on Monday the possibility of lifting restrictions on movement between the regions, which will depend on the epidemiological data from the reopening of the retail sector.

      Since the beginning of the pandemic in Greece, more than 148,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 5,400 died.

    • 14:42

      Reopening Australia's Border 'One of Last Things to Change' Despite Vaccination, Official Says

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The reopening of Australia's international borders will be one of the "last things" to happen even when the country launches a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus, Australian Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said on Tuesday.

      "The first vaccinations, as they roll out in a few weeks' time in Australia, it's not going to change everything back to normal. So, there will be a process through 2021 of returning to some sort of normal ... We are in such an envious position at the moment compared with the rest of the world. And so, unfortunately, I think international border changes are probably going to be one of the last things to change rather than the first," Kelly said at a press conference, as cited in the Department of Health's statement.

      According to the chief medical officer, the authorities are taking into account a number of criteria when deciding whether to reopen international borders, including recommendations from the relevant regional authorities.

      On Monday, Health Secretary Brendan Murphy said that international travel was unlikely to resume in 2021, even with the roll out of the vaccination campaign.

      Australia's Department of Health has confirmed so far more than 28,700 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 909 deaths.

    • 14:17

      Indian Lawmakers Asked to Test for COVID-19 Before 1st Session Since September, Speaker Says

      NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - All Indian lawmakers are asked to take COVID-19 tests as the legislature is set to gather in late January for its first session since September, lower house speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.

      A budget session will commence from January 29.

      The previous session took place in September. It was cut short over multiple positive COVID-19 tests among the members of parliament. As a precaution, the winter session was canceled altogether.

      India is second only to the US in terms of cumulative coronavirus cases. The second-most populous country in the world has so far confirmed over 10.5 million cases, including more than 10.2 million recoveries and some 152,500 deaths.

    • 14:02

      Lebanon Sets Record of Single-Day COVID-19 Fatalities With 53 Deaths Confirmed

    • 13:29

      Poland Vaccinates Over 500,000 Citizens

    • 13:03

      PM Johnson Says Pandemic Situation in UK 'Serious' Despite Falling Infection Rates

      "The prime minister opened cabinet with an update on the current COVID situation, noting that although we are beginning to see a decline in infection rates, the situation remains very serious and it remains as important as ever for people to follow the guidance to continue to suppress the spread of the virus", Prime Minister's spokesman stated.

    • 12:44

      Netherlands to Tighten Lockdown Rules, Reports Suggest

      The ANP reported, citing the country's Health Minister Hugo de Jonge, that the government will soon announce new measures to curb the pandemic, which may include a night time curfew.

    • 12:38

      Italian COVID Survivor Aged 108 Becomes One of Oldest People to Get Vaccinated - Reports

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 108-year-old Italian woman has become one of the oldest people in the world to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, months after surviving the infection, according to media reports, citing the retirement house she lives in.

      According to AFP, Fatima Negrini, who will turn 109 on 3 June, received the injection on Monday, along with other residents of the Anni Azzurri San Faustino retirement house in Milan.

    • 12:32

      Spain to Resell 30,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Andorra

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spain will resell 30,000 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 to Andorra at the original price under the agreement reached between the countries, the Spanish Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

      "The commitment between the health ministers of Spain and Andorra was determined in an agreement signed on January 15, that establishes the conditions under which the resale of 30,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will take place, at the same price as Spain purchased them", the health ministry said in its release.

    • 12:21

      Russia Ready to Register Test Determining Presence of UK Coronavirus Strain - Watchdog

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to register a new test that can determine presence of the new UK strain of the coronavirus, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's consumer health watchdog, said on Tuesday.

      "We are ready to register a new test that can determine the new UK strain in PCR tests. This platform-based decision makes it possible to create PCR tests for all possible mutations without spending huge amounts of money on sequencing," Popova told the governmental coronavirus response council.

      Apart from that, Russia is ready to register an "immunochromatographic test" for determining the virus antigen, Popova continued.

    • 11:51

      Kyrgyzstan Not Acquiring Pfizer Vaccine Against COVID-19 Due to Lack of Suitable Freezers

      Kyrgyzstan Not Acquiring Pfizer Vaccine Against COVID-19 Due to Lack of Suitable Freezers

      BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Kyrgyzstan does not intend to take the shipment of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, as the country lacks the suitable refrigerators to store the vaccine, Kyrgyz Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said on Tuesday.
      Read more
    • 11:18

      Iran in Talks With Russia, China, India on Potential Procurement of COVID-19 Vaccines

      An employee holds a vial containing CoronaVac, Sinovac Biotech's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

      Iran in Talks With Russia, China, India on Potential Procurement of COVID-19 Vaccines

      TEHRAN, January 19 (Sputnik) - Iran has held talks with Russia, China and India on the potential procurement of the vaccines against the coronavirus, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday.
      Read more
    • 10:43

      Efficacy of Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine is 100 Percent, Watchdog Says

      EpiVacCorona

      Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine Has 100 Percent Efficacy, Watchdog Says

      EpiVacCorona is a coronavirus jab developed by the Vector State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology just outside the Russian city of Novosibirsk.
      Read more
    • 10:39

      UK Now Has World's Highest Daily Coronavirus Death Rate, Oxford Research Reveals

      Medical workers bring a patient out of an ambulance, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside Royal London Hospital, in London, Britain, January 15, 2021

      UK Now Has World's Highest Daily Coronavirus Death Rate, Oxford Research Reveals

      Britain, which is now in the grip of a national coronavirus lockdown, has Europe's highest COVID-19 death toll that currently stands at more than 90,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
      Read more
    • 10:28

      South Korea Extends Suspension of Flights With UK Until 28 January

      "In order to completely prevent the mutated virus from getting into the country, we are extending the suspension of flights with the UK until 28 January and from 25 January, there will be enhanced anti-virus control at the entrance for arrivals from Brazil", Lee Sang-won, director of the KDCA's epidemiological research analysis team, said.

    • 10:27

      Serbia Expects 250,000 Doses of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine on 19-20 January, Vucic Says

      Sputnik V vaccine

      Serbia Expects 250,000 Doses of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine on 19-20 January, Vucic Says

      BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbia expects to receive 250,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus on Tuesday or Wednesday, President Aleksandar Vucic said.
      Read more
    • 09:29

      UK Health Secretary Hancock Self-Isolating

      "Last night I was pinged by the NHS Coronavirus App, so that means I’ll be self-isolating at home, not leaving the house at all until Sunday," Hancock said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

      "I’ve got to work from home for the next six days and together, by doing this, by following this and all the other panoply of rules that we’ve had to put in place we can get through this and beat this virus", he stressed.

    • 08:49

      Forty Percent of Serbians Opt for Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, Health Ministry Says

      A vial of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is pictured in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2021.

      Forty Percent of Serbians Opt for Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, Health Ministry Says

      BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Forty percent of Serbians who applied for vaccination through the internet or a call centre have decided to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, Serbian Health Ministry State Secretary Mirsad Derlek said on Monday.
      Read more
    • 08:31

      German Chancellor Merkel Wants to Extend Lockdown Until Mid-February, Reports Suggest

    • 08:08

      Russia Registers 21,734 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia registered 21,734 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 22,857 the day before, taking the tally to 3,612,800, the coronavirus response centre said on Tuesday.

      "Over the past day, 21,734 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,440 cases (11.2 percent) that were detected among people showing no clinical symptoms", the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,612,800, with the rate of increase standing at 0.6 percent.

    • 07:07

      Los Angeles County Lifts Cap on Cremation to Cope With Backlog of Corpses Amid COVID-19 Surge

      a funeral urn

      Los Angeles County Lifts Cap on Cremation to Cope With Backlog of Corpses Amid COVID-19 Surge

      The dire situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic in the United States has pushed funeral homes to their limits. Last month, a coffin manufacturer in east Los Angeles complained that he faced a shortage of wood amid the increase in demand for coffins.
      Read more
    • 06:56

      Ombudsman Berates Norway for 'Discrimination' Against Immigrants Over Lack of Anti-COVID Measures

      Migrants stand in line after disembarking from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot at Pozzallo's harbour, Italy, March 29, 2016.

      Ombudsman Berates Norway for 'Discrimination' Against Immigrants Over Lack of Anti-COVID Measures

      Immigrant communities, such as Somalis, were previously identified as having a higher infection rate compared with the general population, a picture that has been observed in neighbouring nations as well. This disparity has been attributed to poverty, cramped living conditions, and insufficient knowledge of the language.
      Read more
    • 06:37

      Disneyland Paris Postpones Reopening Until April Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    • 05:58

      Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture to Introduce Alert Mode Over UK Coronavirus Variant

      Pedestrians wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way at Ginza shopping district which closed to cars on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

      Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture to Introduce Alert Mode Over UK Coronavirus Variant

      TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Shizuoka Prefecture in Japan is set to declare high alert over the spread of the UK strain of the coronavirus, which was recently found in people with no record of travelling to the United Kingdom, the public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.
      Read more
    • 05:19

      Germany Confirms 11,369 New COVID-19 Cases

    • 05:06

      Nicaragua in Talks With Russia on Sputnik V Vaccine Supplies - Trade Representative

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nicaragua has started discussing technical aspects of supplying the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the country, Russian Trade Representative in Nicaragua Petr Pankratov told Sputnik.

      "At the moment, the Nicaraguan authorities are holding talks with the Russian side on purchasing the Sputnik V vaccine. The necessary primary bilateral documents have already been signed, this stage has been passed, and other issues are being discussed now", Pankratov said.

    • 05:05

      Saudi Arabia Approves Use of AstraZeneca, Moderna Vaccines Against COVID-19

      DOHA (Sputnik) - The Saudi Ministry of Health has approved the use in the country of the coronavirus vaccines by UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca and US company Moderna, the ministry said on Twitter.

      "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has approved the use of the vaccines produced by AstraZeneca/Moderna, following the vaccine by Pfizer/BioNTech", the statement said.

    • 04:40

      India Reports Over 10,000 New Coronavirus Cases

    live
    Coronavirus Live Updates: Germany Extends, Strengthens COVID-19 Restrictions Through 14 February
    +
    Tags:
    pandemics, pandemic, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Memorable and Meme-able: Biden Inauguration Moments That Have Gone Viral
    Memorable and Meme-able: Biden Inauguration Moments That Have Gone Viral
    Series Finale Dud
    Series Finale Dud
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse