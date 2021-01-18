RDIF, Gamaleya Centre Announce International Scientific Advisory Board on Sputnik V

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and The National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleya (Gamaleya Cenre) announce the creation of an International Scientific Advisory Board on the Sputnik V vaccine – the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus", the RDIF said in a press release.
The board includes 16 scientists from Argentina, Croatia, France, Germany, India, Russia, Sweden, the UK, and the US.
"RDIF and the Gamaleya Centre initiated the creation of the International Scientific Advisory Board on the Sputnik V vaccine and the formation of an international platform where vaccine developers could exchange information, opinions, and expertise with their leading foreign colleagues", Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the sovereign wealth fund, said as quoted in the press release.
Sputnik V, developed by the N.F. Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on 11 August, becoming the first registered vaccine against COVID-19 in the world.
The vaccine uses two different vectors for a two-shot vaccination, providing longer immunity than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.
