Register
07:59 GMT16 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen during a hearing at the Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, 6 January 2021, in this courtroom sketch

    WikiLeaks is Reaching Out for Help to Secure Trump's Pardon for Assange

    © REUTERS / JULIA QUENZLER
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/10/1081785717_0:0:3068:1726_1200x675_80_0_0_a32a0aaf7a5898edaa91dde047fa5774.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202101161081785992-wikileaks-is-reaching-out-for-help-to-secure-trumps-pardon-for-assange/

    The British judge denied a request to extradite Australian publisher Julian Assange to the US this month over worries about the state of the editor’s mental health. Assange is facing up to 175 years in US prison under Espionage Act charges for posting hundreds of thousands of classified documents through his blog WikiLeaks.

    WikiLeaks is reaching out to high-profile reporters via Twitter direct messages at the behest of Julian Assange’s partner, Stella Moris, in attempt to secure contacts in the White House that might persuade US President Donald Trump to issue a last-minute pardon to the organisation’s founder, CNN reported, citing the letters in question.

    One of the messages reportedly called the WikiLeaks founder “a free speech hero” who is facing punishment for “journalistic activities”.

    Another version of the message sent out to journalists allegedly said that Moris “was hoping that you may have ideas or contacts that could help convince Trump to pardon Assange”.

    CNN’s Oliver Darcy argued that he was one of those who had received messages of this kind that were sent out to reporters at “some of the nation's top news organisations”.

    No screenshots of the messages were provided by the media, but Moris has confirmed the bid to CNN, saying that she had asked WikiLeaks to “reach out to some of its most influential followers”.

    "I am not in touch with anyone in the White House, hence the effort to ask people who might have contacts to speak to them themselves, and make the principled case for a pardon," the South Africa-born lawyer and mother of Assange’s two children explained.
    Julian Assange's partner Stella Moris reacts after a court denied bail to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, outside the Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain January 6, 2021
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Julian Assange's partner Stella Moris reacts after a court denied bail to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, outside the Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain January 6, 2021

    According to Moris, she has not secured a bond with anyone at the White House so far, but some journalists have responded to the organisation’s bid by requesting an interview with Assange.

    Moris maintains that her partner’s sentencing could “turn investigative reporting into a criminal enterprise."

    Up to 175 Years in Prison

    The Australian founder of WikiLeaks is currently imprisoned in the UK following his arrest in the Ecuadorian Embassy in April 2019. British authorities found Assange guilty of breaching his earlier bail conditions and failing to surrender himself to the UK court in 2012 upon Sweden’s request for extradition.

    In May 2019, he was sentenced to 50 weeks in a British jail.

    While in prison, the US authorities unveiled a trove of charges against the WikiLeaks founder for releasing hundreds of thousands of leaked US military cables and messages throughout 2010-2011, which are considered classified.

    Overall, in the United States Assange is wanted on 18 charges, 17 of which relate to the US Espionage Act, potentially landing him in prison for up to 175 years.

    The editor and WikiLeaks organisation believe that the charges undermine the key premises of journalism and freedom of information, as Assange remains the publisher of the leaked info and not the source of the leak itself.

    A woman holds a placard outside the Westminster Magistrates Court as lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange seek bail for their client in London, Britain January 6, 2021
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    A woman holds a placard outside the Westminster Magistrates Court as lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange seek bail for their client in London, Britain January 6, 2021

    During his time in the UK prison, Assange’s legal team has kept fighting against his extradition to the United States. On 4 January, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that the publisher shouldn’t be sent out to America based on fears that he could “circumvent suicide prevention measures” and kill himself in a US prison.

    The judge still denied the bail request for Assange, agreeing with prosecutors that he would “fail to surrender to court” and eventually escape, citing a precedent where he locked himself in the UK's Ecuadorian Embassy for seven years after being granted asylum.

    Assange moved to seek asylum after Sweden issued an international arrest warrant for the journalist in November 2020 after being accused of sexual assault by two women, shortly after his blog has started unveiling secretive US war logs. The publisher has denied all the accusations that were brought against him.

    In November 2020, the Swedish prosecutor halted the sexual assaults investigation against Assange, arguing that "the evidence" in the case "has weakened considerably due to the long period of time".

    Assange’s legal team and supporters have continued to call on Trump administration to issue a pardon to the journalist before the office is finally occupied by Joe Biden on 20 January. Former Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has also made a relevant plea in Assange’s favour, while praising him for exposing “the deception and criminality of those in the deep state” “at great personal sacrifice.”

    In the end of last year, President Trump issued a trove of pardons to his loyal supporters and legal victims of Russiagate saga, including former national security advisor Michael Flynn and former 2016 campaign staffer Paul Manafort, but has remained reluctant so far to comment on Assange’s situation.

    Tags:
    pardon, Donald Trump, WikiLeaks, Free Assange, Julian Assange, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse