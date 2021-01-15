State Department Slaps Sanctions on Iran's Defence Sector Over Conventional Weapons Sales

The US State Department has imposed a new round of sanctions against a broad range of Iranian defence sector entities over the sale of conventional weapons, with designations including the Aerospace Industries Organization, Iran Aviation Industries Organization, and the Marine Industries Organization.
"Iranian conventional arms proliferation poses a persistent threat to regional and international security, as evidenced by Iran's continued military support and confirmed arms transfers that fuel ongoing conflict in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement which appeared on the State Department's website on Friday.
The restrictions are said to target the Iranian defence industry organizations for "the supply, sale, or transfer, directly or indirectly, to or from Iran, or for use in the benefit of Iran, of arms or related materiel, including spare parts."
Pompeo also pointed out that all three of the Iranian defence industry organizations are already sanctioned under previously-announced sanctions designations, making it unclear how or why they have been designated a second time.
The sanctions also target companies and persons from China and the United Arab Emirates over the sale of steel materials to the Islamic Republic. The new designations include a total of 7 entities and two individuals for their alleged violations of US sanctions policy.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
