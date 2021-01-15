Victoria's Secret Tycoon Les Wexner Accused of Allowing Epstein to Abuse Young Girls at His Mansion

Les Wexner, a US billionaire known for the expansion of the Victoria's Secret lingerie empire, knowingly allowed his former friend Jeffrey Epstein to use his luxurious mansion in Ohio for luring in and abusing underage girls while posing as a modelling recruiter, a new lawsuit obtained by the Daily Mail claims. The suit was launched on Tuesday by shareholders of L Brands - a fashion company founded by Wexner - against its top management.
According to the bombshell suit, both the mogul and his wife Abigail 'knew or should have known' about Epstein's dealings at the mansion.
"Upon information and belief, the Wexners let Epstein use their home for liaisons with victims," the suit alleges. "One of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre, has claimed that he directed her to have sex with Mr. Wexner, among others. Another victim, Maria Farmer, has accused Abigail Wexner of acquiescence while Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sexually assaulted her in the New Albany compound and, effectively imprisoned her there and kept her under security guard."
Epstein was arrested in 2019 on suspicion of running a sex-trafficking ring by luring underage girls into his New York and Florida estates to attend sex parties. He died in his prison cell during pre-trial detention at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Centre by suicide.
