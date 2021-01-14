Pompeo Announces Visa Restrictions Against Chinese Businessmen, CCP Officials Over S China Sea Spat

The outgoing Trump administration has sought to step up pressure against the People's Republic in recent weeks, with new restrictions coming in the wake of a long-running trade war, back-and-forth claims about the origins of the coronavirus, and US concerns about Beijing's internal affairs in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the South China Sea.

The US State Department is introducing new restrictions against a range of Chinese actors in a bid to "defend" the interests of South China Sea nations and their maritime claims, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced.

"The Department of State is imposing vis a restrictions on People's Republic of China (PRC) individuals, including executives of state-owned enterprises and officials of the Chinese Communist Party and the People's Liberation Army Navy, responsible for, or complicit in, either the large-scale reclamation, construction, or militarization of disputed outposts in the South China Sea," Pompeo said in a statement released Thursday.

The restrictions also include adding China's National Offshore Oil Corporation to Washington's trade blacklist, ostensibly for "its role in the PRC's campaign of coercion against other claimants of an estimated $2.5 trillion in South China Sea oil and gas resources."

Accusing China of sending fishing fleets and energy survey vessels accompanied by military escorts to "operate in waters claimed by Southeast Asian nations" and of "harassing" "claimant state oil and gas development in areas where it has failed to put forth a coherent, lawful maritime claim," Pompeo promised that Washington would 'stand with' the region's nations to "defend their sovereign rights and interests."

Beijing has yet to respond to the latest US restrictions.

Earlier Thursday, the US Commerce Department announced new export controls against companies and individuals it says 'may be supporting' Chinese, Russian, Cuban and Venezuelan military-intelligence users. Late Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order strengthening a ban on US companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military.

Before that, Trump signed a separate executive order banning transactions with persons involved with an array of Chinese online payment systems. China expressed its "resolute" opposition to that move, saying it would hurt consumers and blasting the US for its "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese software.

Also this month, yet another Trump executive order demanded that the New York Stock Exchange delist three Chinese telecommunications giants.

Following the November 2020 election, Axios reported that the president was preparing to enact a broad series of harsh policies toward China, partly in a bid to limit President-elect Joe Biden's room for manoeuvre vis-a-vis China.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW