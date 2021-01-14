US Imposes Controls on Military Exports to Russia, China, Cuba, Venezuela, Commerce Dept. Says

“Department of Commerce (Commerce) imposed new controls on any US technologies and specific activities of US persons who may be supporting foreign military-intelligence end uses and end-users in China, Cuba, Russia, and Venezuela, as well as in terrorist-supporting countries,” the release said. “BIS is also enhancing controls to prevent US persons from supporting unauthorized weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs, including weapons delivery systems and production facilities.”
The US Commerce Department has also placed China National Overseas Oil Corporation, Beijing’s largest offshore oil and gas producer, and Chinese company Skyrizon on its economic blacklist of designated military end-users.
“Today, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) in the Department of Commerce added Chinese National Overseas Oil Corporation to the Entity List and Chinese company Skyrizon to the Military End-User List,” the statement said. “Both companies threaten US national security, CNOOC by helping China intimidate neighbours in the South China Sea, and Skyrizon for its capability to develop, produce, or maintain military items, such as military aircraft engines.”
Prior to the end of the presidential term, Trump's administration has managed to introduce a number of restrictions against Cuba and China.
A week later, the US State Department designated Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism "for repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism in granting safe harbour to terrorists".
As far as China is concerned, on 14 January, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order strengthening a ban on US investments in companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military.
