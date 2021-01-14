Register
09:34 GMT14 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 16 November 2020

    China Reportedly Chartered Plane to Take Arrested Huawei CFO Wanzhou Back Home Over Extradition Case

    © REUTERS / JENNIFER GAUTHIER
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    240
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0e/1081762209_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_daa80db9c7284e311204c3dc38d8d43f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202101141081762295-china-reportedly-chartered-plane-to-take-arrested-huawei-cfo-wanzhou-back-home-over-extradition/

    Meng Wanzhou, the 48-year-old CFO of China’s telecom titan Huawei, is currently fighting extradition to the United States from Canada over bank and wire fraud charges in relation to the company’s business dealings with Iran. The executive denies all allegations brought against her.

    A private Boeing 777 plane was booked by China’s government to take Huawei deputy board chair Meng Wanzhou back home in May ahead of the ruling on her extradition to the United States, the South China Morning Post has claimed, citing a hearing at a Canadian court this week.

    Meng is facing accusations of conspiracies to commit fraud by misleading HSBC about Huawei’s deals with Iran in a bid to get around US sanctions against the Islamic Republic. The company and Meng personally deny the charges, which they see as being “politically motivated”, with China insisting on Wanzhou's innocence. Canadian prosecutors have been pushing for the officer’s actions to be considered illegal both in the US and Canada - the so-called issue of “double criminality”.

    The company’s lawyers hoped that Justice Heather Holmes would rule in Meng’s favour on 27 May 2020 and the woman, who is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, would be freed, but the court eventually decided that her actions were in breach of the laws of both Canada and the United States, thus allowing for the extradition hearing to go on.

    A profile of Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is displayed on a Huawei computer at a Huawei store in Beijing, China
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    A profile of Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is displayed on a Huawei computer at a Huawei store in Beijing, China

    Liu Xiaozong, Meng’s husband of 14 years, admitted to the Canadian prosecutor John Gibb-Carsley on Tuesday, in his first testimony since his wife’s arrest, that there was a plane, charted from China Southern Airlines, waiting for her to bring the CFO back to China in May. But Liu could not confirm to the court whether the plane was booked by the Chinese government or by Huawei officials, as it was suggested by the Sydney Morning Herald, which cited Liu’s statement during cross-examination.

    "Are you aware ... there were arrangements made to take your wife, Ms Meng, back to China if she was successful in a court decision?", the prosecutor was quoted as asking. Liu replied in the affirmative.

    "Are you aware that members of the Chinese consulate were also involved in making arrangements for that flight being chartered?" Gibb-Carsley then reportedly asked. Meng’s husband said that he didn’t know about the arrangements in question.

    Calls to Loosen Bail Requirements

    The hearing was held as a part of Meng’s lawyers’ attempt to soften conditions around her US$7.8 million bail, which she was granted back in December 2018, shortly after being arrested at Vancouver International Airport. The woman pays for her own private guards from Lions Gate Risk Management, who accompany her whenever she ventures outside one of her two Vancouver mansions in a bid to prevent her escape.

    Meng’s defence believes that such a strict surveillance could be lifted, as her husband insists that she, as a thyroid cancer survivor, is “at increased risk” of catching COVID-19 from her security detail, which also reportedly presents a “challenge” to the Huawei officer’s outside time with her children.  

    The businesswoman’s family, husband Liu, 12-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son, were allowed to come to Vancouver from Hong Kong last year, after getting an exemption from Canada’s immigration department over travel restrictions brought by the pandemic.

    But prosecutors oppose bail relaxation, arguing that the woman remains a flight risk. They also cite Meng’s occasional “private shopping”, art lessons in the residence and a large Christmas dinner at a restaurant as a points going against her claimed COVID-19 awareness, but Liu has maintained that all these instances had been low-profile.  

    The decision on Meng’s bail is expected to be made this week, while the extradition case hearings will continue through spring 2021. In December 2020, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying reiterated that the Huawei employee has not committed any crimes in the US or Canada she has been accused of.

    Tags:
    bail, Meng Wanzhou, United States, Canada, Huawei, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo shows seven women that were on death row at the Mountain View Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, in Gatesville, Texas. The list includes names and when they arrived at the facilities after their sentencing: Darlie Routier, arrived at the unit on 5 February 1997 and is still awaiting execution; Pamela Lynn Perillo, arrived on 4 September 1980 but was resentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on 12 July 2000; Karla Faye Tucker, arrived on 18 December 1984 and was executed on 3 February 1998; Betty Lou Beets, arrived on 14 October 1985, was executed on 24 February 2000; Frances Elaine Newton, arrived on 17 November 1988 and was executed on 14 September 2005; Erica Yvonne Sheppard, arrived on 26 April 1995 and is still awaiting execution; Cathy Lynn Henderson, arrived on 1 June 1995, died on 2 August 2015 in a hospital.
    Female Inmates That Were Once Put on Death Row in the US
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse