COVID-19 Live Updates: WHO-Led Scientific Team Arrives in Wuhan to Probe Origins of Coronavirus

A team of scientists led by the World Health Organisation has arrived in Wuhan, China which was the original epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in late 2019.
The team, which will be quarantined for two weeks, will be investigating the origins of the pathogen in the city for nearly a month.
After patients with pneumonia-like symptoms were registered in Wuhan in December 2019, a new coronavirus was identified to be the cause of the disease, which later became known as COVID-19. The virus triggered the global pandemic that has infected over 90 million people and killed more than 1.9 million.
Follow our live feed to find out more
