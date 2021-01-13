Sputnik V: Moscow, Riyadh Working on Organising 3rd Stage Vaccine Trials, Production in Saudi Arabia

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Saudi authorities are currently engaged in a discussion on the organisation of third stage trials of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said in an official statement. The sides are also discussing the prospect of the vaccine's local production in Saudi Arabia, the statement added.
The RDIF and Riyadh have already brought to life several joint projects not related to the vaccine worth a total of $2.5 billion, the ministry stressed. Moscow expressed hope that the cooperation between the two will only expand in the future.
