Live Updates: Germany Confirms 19,600 New Coronavirus Cases

The United States remains the worst-hit nation amid the pandemic, with over 22.8 million infected, and a death toll of 380,000. It is followed by India (10.4 million cases, over 151,000 fatalities) and Brazil (over 8.1 million cases, more than 204,000 deaths).
In western Europe, the UK has the highest tally, with over 3 million infected and more than 81,500 deaths, as the country has been hit by a new coronavirus strain that resulted in a national lockdown. At the same time, Great Britain and other European countries have launched mass vaccination campaigns to stop the pandemic.
