Iran’s Zarif Rejects Pompeo’s Accusations of Iranian Ties With Al-Qaeda as ‘Fictitious’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has taken to Twitter to berate the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, after reports emerged suggesting that the top American diplomat was about to accuse Tehran of having links with al-Qaeda.
In fiery remarks, Zarif called the allegations allegedly based on intelligence data "fictitious", adding that Mr. “we lie, cheat, steal" Pompeo, "is pathetically ending his disastrous career with more warmongering lies."
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 12, 2021
According to the Reuters’ report, the US state secretary was prepared to give details on allegations that Tehran backed al Qaeda and provided the terror group’s leaders with support during his speech to the National Press Club in Washington.
The media said, citing two anonymous sources, that Pompeo might bring up declassified data on the August assassination in the Iranian capital of a man who was thought to be al-Qaeda’s second-in-command.
The assassination was reported by the New York Times in November, with the outlet saying that a high-ranking Egyptian member of al-Qaeda, Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was shot by Israelis in the Iranian capital. Tehran has rejected the report, saying there were no al Qaeda terrorists in the country.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
