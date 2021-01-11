Leaders of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan Sign Statement on Development of Karabakh, Putin Says

The trilateral talks in Moscow lasted nearly four hours.
"They [deputy prime ministers of the three countries] will soon set up expert working subgroups and will present detailed plans on the development of infrastructure and regional economy," Putin said after the meeting.
The Russian president said there had not been any serious incidents in the region since the ceasefire was announced on November 9. Under this agreement, a Russian peacekeeping mission was deployed along the contact line to ensure that the truce would hold.
"We have come to the conclusion that the conditions of he agreement are generally adhered to, no serious incidents have been recorded," Putin said after talks.
The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared up in late September, resulting in military and civilian casualties on both sides. The hostilities ended after the sides agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire on 9 November.
All comments
Show new comments (0)