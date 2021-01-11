Trump Administration to Put Cuba Back on List of State Sponsors of Terrorism, Report Says

Incumbent President Donald Trump's administration will return Cuba to the US list of state sponsors of terrorism on Monday, Bloomberg News reported citing two State Department sources.
The move will be made on the grounds that Cuba allegedly continues to harbour American fugitives and refuses a Colombian extradition request for National Liberation Army members linked to a 2019 bombing, the edition specified.
The United States removed Cuba from its list of state sponsors of terrorism in May 2015, in a bid to eliminate a key obstacle to restoring diplomatic ties between the old enemies. The change of policy allowed Cuba to conduct banking in the US, among other business activities.
