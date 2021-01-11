Merkel Finds Twitter's Suspension of Trump Account 'Problematic'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has stressed that the suspension of Donald Trump's account by Twitter is "problematic", referring to the move taken by the social media giant in the wake of the deadly rampage that rocked the US Capitol building on 6 January.
On Thursday, Angela Merkel expressed shock after protesters besieged the US Capitol building demanding that the US election results be overturned.
"We all saw the unsettling pictures of the storming of the US Congress yesterday evening, and these images made me angry and also sad", Merkel shared with a meeting of conservatives.
The German chancellor also said the president himself had to shoulder part of responsibility for failing to duly concede.
