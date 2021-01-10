'My Only Friend': Lukashenko Reveals He Can Argue With Putin Because They're Very Close

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has confessed that he has a special relationship with Vladimir Putin, saying he and the Russian president are close. Answering a question about intense phone conversations with foreign heads of state, Lukashenko said that top politicians holding talks don't swear with each other or even raise their voice during conversations, stressing that Putin is the only person he can have a heated argument with because they are close friends.
"It is possible only if people are close, but otherwise it is not an option", the Belarusian president stated during an interview with Rossiya-1, offering to call Putin "right now", but later deciding not to disturb his Russian counterpart.
