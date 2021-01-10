No Plans to Sign Documents on Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement at Trilateral Talks in Moscow on 11 Jan

On the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, negotiations between the Russian President, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will occur on January 11, 2021 in Moscow, the press release said.
The three sides are due to discuss the course of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, as well as further steps in this direction.
"It is planned to discuss the progress of the implementation of the statement by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on Nagorno-Karabakh from November 9, 2020 and further steps to resolve disputes in the region. Separate talks of Vladimir Putin with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan are planned," the Kremlin said.
"In Moscow, the signing of documents on the resolution of the Karabakh issue or any other territorial disputes is not envisaged. If the talks are able to reach an agreement on the agenda, concerning the economic field, the prisoners’ swap and the issue of those missing, it is possible to sign a joint statement after the meeting," Gevorgyan wrote on Facebook.
The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared up in late September, resulting in military and civilian casualties on both sides. The hostilities ended after the sides agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire on 9 November. The deal resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.
All comments
Show new comments (0)