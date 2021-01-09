Trump Joins the List: Politicians, Activists, and Journalists Who Have Been Blocked by Twitter

San Francisco-based social networking giant Twitter has the right to permanently or temporarily suspend its users over “violations” of the company’s rules. It’s most recent high-profile target turned out to be the president of the United States Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump was permanently banned by Twitter on Friday, with the company claiming that some of POTUS’ recent tweets have jeopardised the US presidential elections and glorified violence.

The president’s campaign account – @TeamTrump – and those belonging to two of his loyal supporters – former national security advisor Michael Flynn and lawyer Sidney Powell – have also been blocked.

© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves the federal court with his lawyer Sidney Powell, left, following a status conference with Judge Emmet Sullivan, in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019

They join the list of political outcasts who have been targeted by Twitter team in the past. Most of those previously excluded from the platform expressed some clear conservative inclinations.

Here's a list featuring some of Twitter's most notable banishments.

Political Activists, Republican Candidates and Iranian Minister

Tommy Robinson: Former English Defence League leader was permanently blocked from the platform in March, 2018 over the “hateful conduct” rule. Robinson, who advised ex-UKIP leader Gerard Batten, said back then that the ban was caused by a tweet in which he argued that “Islam promotes killing people.”

If the government has money to give away, it means it taxed too much. — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐢𝐧 (@BriscoeCain) December 24, 2020​

Conservative Voices Banned

Shutting down businesses

Shutting down churches

Force masking citizens

Censoring private citizens and now, WORLD LEADERS.



THIS IS NOT FOR YOUR SAFETY, YOU IGNORANT FOOLS.



WAKE UP, BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 8, 2021

Those who are banished from the platform for good are not usually told which tweets are responsible.

© REUTERS / CHERISS MAY U.S. President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020.

When President Trump’s account was first temporarily suspended on Wednesday following the storming of the Capitol Building in Washington, DC by rioters – as he has continued disputing the results of the 3 November presidential vote – Twitter said he had been temporarily banned for "repeated and severe violations” of its Civic Integrity policy.

But after he tweeted that he will not be attending Joe Biden’s inauguration and cheered 75 million of his supporters for having “a GIANT VOICE long into the future,” the platform blocked him forever, publicly declaring that his claims can again be seen as undermining the legitimacy of the 3 November vote.