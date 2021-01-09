Bolivia Expects Supply of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine in Mid-January, Presidential Spokesman Says

“We estimate that this will happen by the end of the third week of January. This is what we are waiting for as an approximate date,” Richter said.
Bolivia's Health Supply Center (CEASS) on 30 December 2020 announced an agreement, under which Russia would supply 5.5 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to the Latin American country.
Sputnik V is the world's first coronavirus vaccine officially registered for emergency use in Russia on August 11. In December, Russia launched large-scale coronavirus immunization. The latest interim results from Phase 3 clinical trials established the vaccine's efficacy at 91.4 percent and at 100 percent against severe cases.
Russia produces the vaccine for domestic use on its own. It has also struck agreements with a number of foreign manufactures to produce doses for exports.
