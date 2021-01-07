Prince Harry Has 'No Regrets' Year After Leaving Royals, 'Thriving' in US, Media Claims

It has been almost a year since Harry and Meghan announced their decision to leave the royal family, and Prince Harry does not feel any regrets about it, Us Weekly reported, citing an unnamed source.
“Harry doesn’t have any regrets about leaving the royal family whatsoever and is really happy in Montecito. He and Meghan are enjoying their new life in California — being a normal family and having the freedom to make their own decisions without anyone watching over them,” the insider revealed.
The Duke of Sussex does not look back at his life in the UK, as he is “thriving” in the US and feeling more like himself each day, the source claimed, “although he does miss his friends at home”.
“2020 was a huge game-changer for Harry and Meghan and it came with its ups and downs — the stress of announcing their departure from the royal family, moving three times, dealing with the pandemic, making huge business decisions, setting up Archewell, coming to terms with the miscarriage.”
According to the insider, despite a rather turbulent 2020, the couple have grown stronger and “closer than they’ve ever been”.
The prince was expected to arrive in the UK in March 2021 – to review their 12-month agreement with the Buckingham Palace over the couple’s departure from their senior royal duties. However, reports appeared this week that the Duke of Sussex has “not yet attempted to contact” his grandmother and the plans were put on hold due to the continuing pandemic and a newly discovered strain of coronavirus in the UK.
