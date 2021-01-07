'Western Democracy is Weak and Fragile', Iranian President Says on US Capitol Chaos

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called Western democracy "weak" amid storming of US Capitol building during certification of presidential election results by US Congress on 6 January.
In a broadcasted comments, translated by correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari, Rouhani said that violent events in America's capital were a result of "populist" actions of President Donald Trump.
"He tarnished his country's image and damaged America's ties with the whole world," Rouhani was quoted as saying.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
