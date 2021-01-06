Greek Bishop Fined for Performing Traditional Epiphany Ceremony Outdoors - Reports

Earlier in the week, the Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church ordered its churches to remain open for the holiday on Wednesday, despite the nationwide lockdown against COVID-19, while banning marches, litanies and blessing of the water ceremonies. The last one involves a priest throwing a cross into the water and the faithful trying to return it.
According to the in.gr news website, former Bishop Amvrosios and his successor gave a blessing to the sea waters in the town of Aigio after a divine liturgy by throwing a cross into the water. Two people jumped into the water to retrieve it. Bishop Ieronymos is said to have been fined some $1,850 for the ceremony, while the two swimmers were charged $370 each.
On January 6, Greece celebrates Epiphany, or the baptism of Jesus Christ.
