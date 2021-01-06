EU Ready to Support Further Integration in Persian Gulf, Borrell Says

Register
13:56 GMT06 January 2021
    (L-R) Foreign Affairs Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Foreign Affairs Minister of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House on September 15, 2020 in Washington, DC.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union is ready to promote the further integration between the Persian Gulf states following the settlement of the crisis in Qatar's relations with other Arabian monarchies, EU foreign policy chief said on Wednesday.

    "The European Union welcomes these significant developments as they will considerably strengthen regional stability and restore GCC unity and cooperation in full. We commend in this respect the mediation role played by Kuwait all along, as well as by the US. The EU stands ready to support further regional integration within the Gulf Cooperation Council and to strengthen its long-standing partnership with the GCC," the statement said.

    On Tuesday, the 41st summit of the leaders of the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was held in Saudi Arabia. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the leaders of the Arab monarchies decided to meet in person instead of holding the event in online format. The meeting resulted in the signing of a communique that symbolizes the end of 3.5-year blockade of Qatar by neighboring states and all the sides expressed commitment to strengthen the regional unity. The reconciliation was believed to be, in particular, brokered by the United States, especially by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who helped to bring the positions of Qatar and other countries of the region closer before the end of President Donald Trump's term in the White House.

    A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on January 5, 2021, shows from L to R: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd Bin Mahmud, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Dubai's Ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Nayef al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) posing for a pictures before the opening session of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in the northwestern Saudi city of al-Ula. - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the Gulf states had signed an agreement on regional solidarity and stability at a summit aimed at resolving a three-year embargo against Qatar.
    With Qatar's Boycott Lifted, GCC Might Form Joint Front Against Iran, Advisor to Gulf Monarchs Says

    Qatar has been under a diplomatic and economic blockade since June 2017, when Saudi Arabia and other monarchies accused it of meddling in their affairs and sponsoring terrorism. Doha has consistently denied the accusations, insisting that the neighbours' discontent with its economic successes was behind their hostile policies.

    As a sign of reconciliation, on the eve of the summit, Saudi Arabia announced the lifting of the blockade of Qatar, the opening of the land border between the two countries, and the lifting of the ban on the crossing of its airspace by Qatari aircraft and sea by Qatari ships.

