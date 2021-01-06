Register
13:56 GMT06 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US and Sudanese officials at the US Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan on 6 January 2021 at the signing of agreements to normalize ties and improve relations.

    Sudan Signs Deal With US to Normalise Ties With Israel

    © Photo : Twitter / Sudan Ministry of Finance
    World
    Get short URL
    0 05
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/06/1081671259_0:-1:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_756772e757cf8cd9faea80ca61d2a398.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202101061081671009-sudan-signs-deal-with-us-on-normalisation-of-ties-with-israel/

    Sudan was one of four members of the Arab League to agree to normalise ties with the State of Israel in 2020, with Washington sweetening the deal for Khartoum by promising sanctions relief and Sudan's removal from the State Department's 'state sponsor of terrorism' designation.

    Sudan has officially joined the 'Abraham Accords', signing a memorandum of understanding with the US on Wednesday to formally normalise its ties with Israel, a statement put out by the office of the prime minister Wednesday said.

    The agreement was signed alongside a separate agreement between Sudan's Ministry of Finance and the US Treasury facilitating the clearance of Sudan's arrears to the World Bank, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin presiding over the ceremony alongside Sudanese Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari. 

    Mnuchin is the highest-ranking official to visit Sudan since the early 1990s, when Washington slapped Khartoum with a 'state sponsor of terrorism' designation for harbouring Islamist terrorists and members of Palestinian militia groups.

    Sudan is one of four members of the 22-member Arab League that recently reversed over 70 years of policy and agreed to normalise ties with Tel Aviv. In September, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain became the first Arab nations to sign peace deals with Israel since Egypt and Jordan in 1979 and 1994, respectively. US officials announced that Khartoum had signed on to the normalization agreement in October. In December, Morocco became the latest addition among countries agreeing to recognise Israel.

    On Saturday, Israeli media reported leaks from a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his Likud Party in which he reportedly said there were yet more Arab countries who would like to normalise ties with Tel Aviv.

    Late last year, it was reported that Saudi Arabia's royal family was split on whether to normalise ties with the Israelis, with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman reportedly leaning toward signing a peace deal with the Jewish State, while other members of his family and government have expressed vocal opposition. Previously, Riyadh had tied peace with Israel to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, a ten point proposal to end the Arab-Israeli confilct endorsed by the Arab League.

     

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democrat US Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia, US, 4 January 2021.
    Georgia On My Mind: Biden and Trump Hold Rallies Ahead of Decisive Election for US Senate
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse