Sudan Signs Deal With US to Normalise Ties With Israel

Sudan was one of four members of the Arab League to agree to normalise ties with the State of Israel in 2020, with Washington sweetening the deal for Khartoum by promising sanctions relief and Sudan's removal from the State Department's 'state sponsor of terrorism' designation.

Sudan has officially joined the 'Abraham Accords', signing a memorandum of understanding with the US on Wednesday to formally normalise its ties with Israel, a statement put out by the office of the prime minister Wednesday said.

The agreement was signed alongside a separate agreement between Sudan's Ministry of Finance and the US Treasury facilitating the clearance of Sudan's arrears to the World Bank, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin presiding over the ceremony alongside Sudanese Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari.

Mnuchin is the highest-ranking official to visit Sudan since the early 1990s, when Washington slapped Khartoum with a 'state sponsor of terrorism' designation for harbouring Islamist terrorists and members of Palestinian militia groups.

*Sudan’s Ministry of Finance and US Treasury sign Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate clearance of Sudan’s arrears to the World Bank*

Sudan is one of four members of the 22-member Arab League that recently reversed over 70 years of policy and agreed to normalise ties with Tel Aviv. In September, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain became the first Arab nations to sign peace deals with Israel since Egypt and Jordan in 1979 and 1994, respectively. US officials announced that Khartoum had signed on to the normalization agreement in October. In December, Morocco became the latest addition among countries agreeing to recognise Israel.

On Saturday, Israeli media reported leaks from a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his Likud Party in which he reportedly said there were yet more Arab countries who would like to normalise ties with Tel Aviv.

Late last year, it was reported that Saudi Arabia's royal family was split on whether to normalise ties with the Israelis, with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman reportedly leaning toward signing a peace deal with the Jewish State, while other members of his family and government have expressed vocal opposition. Previously, Riyadh had tied peace with Israel to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, a ten point proposal to end the Arab-Israeli confilct endorsed by the Arab League.

