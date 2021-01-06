'I Want US President to Pardon Julian': Assange's Partner Disappointed With Court's Bail Denial

Julian Assange's partner Stella Moris has said she is disappointed with the court's decision to deny bail to Assange and called on the US to drop the charges against him.
"This is a huge disappointment...Julian should not be in Belmarsh Prison in the first place. I urge the Department of Justice to drop the charges and the President of the United States to pardon Julian", she told reporters outside the court.
Moris previously posted a tweet as she was travelling to Westminster Magistrates' Court in London captioned "I hope that by the time I leave, Julian will be by my side".
