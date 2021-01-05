Register
12:04 GMT05 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tanya Roberts, pictured with Roger Moore and Grace Jones on the set of the James Bond film A View to a Kill.

    As Bond Girl Tanya Roberts is Revealed to Be Alive, Who Else Has Wrongly Been Reported as Dead?

    © AP Photo / ALEXIS DUCLOS
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/05/1081653461_0:0:2246:1262_1200x675_80_0_0_b31e10432fbac749787b9be3eee03c2c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202101051081655483-as-bond-girl-tanya-roberts-is-revealed-to-be-alive-who-else-has-wrongly-been-reported-as-dead/

    Actress Tanya Roberts, who appeared as a geologist in the James Bond film A View To A Kill, is alive, 24 hours after media organisations around the world wrongly reported her demise. But she is not the first person to be mistakenly written off.

    Tanya Roberts’ agent, Mike Pingel, was left red-faced after he was forced to admit that the 65-year-old actress was still alive.

    Pingel told Variety Roberts’ partner Lance O'Brien had mistakenly told him she had died in Cedar-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles after collapsing on Christmas Eve. She remains in the hospital’s intensive care unit in a "dire" condition.

    Roberts - who was born Victoria Leigh Blum - starred in the 1985 James Bond film A View to a Kill with Roger Moore and Grace Jones.

    So who else has been wrongly killed off by the press?

    'Chemical Ali' Ali Hassan al-Majid, Iraqi Defence Minister 

    In March 2003, when US and British troops invaded Iraq under the pretence of seeking weapons of mass destructions (WMDs) the Americans came up with a special pack of cards.

    This designated Saddam Hussein as the “ace of spades” and listed a number of other top Baath Party officials.

    The “king of spades” was Ali Hasan al-Majid, who was nicknamed “Chemical Ali” by the British and American press because of his alleged role in using chemical weapons against the Kurds at Halabja.

    In April 2003 several British and US officials falsely claimed 'Chemical Ali' had died in an air strike on Basra, news which was reported by CNN.

    His obituary was published in several newspapers but it later emerged that he was alive and well. He was captured later in 2003, was sentenced to death in 2007 and was finally hanged in January 2010, aged 68.

    John Stonehouse, British MP

    One of the most extraordinary scandals in British politics revolved around Labour MP John Stonehouse.

    He had been an MP since 1957 and in 1968 joined Harold Wilson’s Cabinet as Postmaster General but suspicions were then raised about him spying for the communist government in Czechoslovakia.

    By the summer of 1974 Stonehouse, by then MP for Walsall North, was in dire financial trouble and his companies were being investigated by the authorities.

    So he flew to Florida, left a pile of clothes on a beach in Miami and left the world to assume that he had committed suicide by drowning.

    In fact the crafty MP had obtained a false identity and flown to Australia where he joined his lover.

    But a few months later he was recognised, by chance, by one of his constituents and was eventually extradited back to Britain and jailed for seven years for fraud.

    Forced to give up his seat in 1976, he died in obscurity in 1988.

    A popular British sitcom, The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin, was loosely based on the Stonehouse story and Leonard Rossiter’s character fakes his own death by leaving his clothes on a beach.  

    Alan Abel, Hoaxer

    In 1980 Alan Abel was delighted when he read his own obituary in the New York Times.

    That was because Abel was a professional hoaxer and he had deliberately fed reports of his own death - supposedly in a skiing accident - to the media.

    America’s most august newspaper duly reported that “Abel, a writer, musician, and film producer who specialised in satire and lampoons, died of a heart attack yesterday at Sundance, a ski resort near Orem, Utah.”

    Abel, who was 50 at the time, was actually as fit as a fiddle.  

    With good grace, when he did eventually die in September 2018 the New York Times reported it thus: “Alan Abel, a professional hoaxer who for more than half a century gleefully hoodwinked the American public — not least of all by making himself the subject of an earnest news obituary in the New York Times in 1980 - apparently actually did die, on Friday, at his home in Southbury, Connecticut. He was 94.”

    John Darwin, English Canoe Fraudster

    In 2007 the British media became enthralled by the story of John Darwin, a retired prison officer who had faked his own death and relocated to Panama.

    Darwin’s wife Anne was in on his charade and for five years she had pretended to their two sons that she was grieving for her husband.

    The story began in March 2002 when Darwin set off for a canoe trip in the sea at Hartlepool in the north-east of England.

    When he did not returned he was presumed to have drowned. An inquest was held and eventually his widow claimed his life insurance.

    But Darwin was in fact alive and had hidden in their home for three years before travelling incognito to Panama, where he had already bought a property and was lying low.

    Eventually he returned to Britain and in December 2007 he walked into a London police station and said: "I think I'm a missing person," claiming he had no memory of the past five years.

    The couple were both convicted of deception and fraud and spent several years in jail.

    In 2016 Mrs Darwin told the BBC she would feel guilt “for the rest of my life” for lying to their sons.

    Joe DiMaggio, US Baseball Player

    In January 1999 the US baseball legend Joe DiMaggio was mistakenly reported as dead by NBC.

    DiMaggio, 84, was watching television when he saw the ticker on the screen report him as dead.

    It later emerged that NBC had prepared a breaking news flash in the event of the New York Yankees legend’s death and a technician had mistakenly pressed the wrong button.

    Two months later DiMaggio - former husband of Marilyn Monroe - did pass away.  

    Fats Domino, US Musician

    In 2008, when Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, it was widely reported that rock and roll legend Fats Domino had died.

    Domino, who produced hits such as Ain’t That A Shame in the 1950s and 60s, was living in the city’s Ninth Ward, which was severely flooded after the Mississippi river levees broke.

    But a few days later Domino, 80, popped up in Baton Rouge, where he had been evacuated to, and confirmed he was not dead.

    He finally died in 2017, aged 89.

    Tags:
    Los Angeles, hurricane Katrina, obituary, James Bond
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Julian Assange's Extradition Denied by UK Judge: Supporters of Wikileaks' Co-Founder Rally in London
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse