Trump May Be Planning Trip to Scotland Just Before Biden's Inauguration Day, Reports Suggest

Outgoing US President Donald Trump might be planning a trip to Scotland, as Pretswick Airport in Glasgow is expecting a US military Boeing 757, which Trump has used on several occasions, to arrive on 19 January, a day before Inauguration Day in the US.
The Sunday Post, a weekly Scottish newspaper, cited sources at the airport as saying that several surveillance aircraft had carried out flights over Trump's Turnberry resort in November, which is "usually a sign Trump is going to be somewhere for an extended period".
“There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19, the day before the inauguration. That’s one that’s normally used by the Vice-President but often used by the First Lady. Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it”, The Sunday Post quoted the sources as saying.
20 January is the day when Joe Biden is expected to be sworn in as the new US president, which means that Donald Trump must leave the White House.
However, Trump has so far refused to concede the election, raising questions what the US president intends to do once his term comes to an end. Some reports have emerged that Trump might announce his 2024 bid and hold a rally the same day Biden takes the oath of office.
