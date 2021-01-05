Register
    A woman delivers a speech as she stands on a chair of the public art project Anything to Say? at the Alexander Square in Berlin, Germany, Friday, May 1, 2015. The sculpture of the Italian artist Davide Dormino shows the whistleblowers Chelsea Manning, Julian Assange and Edward Snowden, from right, to honour their courage. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

    Irish Activist Nominates Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, and Chelsea Manning for Nobel Peace Prize

    A British judge has ruled that Julian Assange can't be extradited to the United States to face charges of espionage and conspiracy due to a high risk of suicide or self-harm.

    Irish activist and 1976 Nobel Peace Prize winner Mairead Corrigan Maguire has nominated WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, as well as whistleblowers Edward Snowden and Chelsea Manning, for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, according to The Irish Times.

    "Individually, each has given countless examples of courage exposing governments' illegal actions that caused millions of deaths - putting their own freedoms and lives on the line. Collectively, their lives of self-sacrifice and selflessness constitute remarkable demonstrations of the magnificence of the human spirit", the co-founder of the Peace People organisation stated in her letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
    Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange demonstrate outside the Old Bailey court in central London as the court will rule on his extradition case on January 4, 2021.
    © AFP 2020 / TOLGA AKMEN
    Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange demonstrate outside the Old Bailey court in central London as the court will rule on his extradition case on January 4, 2021.

    Julian Assange currently faces to up to 175 years in prison in the United States, should he be convicted of all of the 18 charges against him, while Snowden faces up to ten years in prison for disclosing details about American mass surveillance.

    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning speaks with reporters, after arriving at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, May 16, 2019. Manning spoke about the federal court’s continued attempts to compel her to testify in front of a grand jury.

    Manning, who revealed US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, was tried and sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2013, but was released in 2017 when outgoing US President Barack Obama commuted her sentence. The former US Army intelligence analyst was imprisoned again in March 2019 after refusing to testify before a Grand Jury about links to Assange, but was once again released last March, getting off with a $256,000 fine.

