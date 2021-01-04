Pamela Anderson Says ‘Fight Is Not Over’ Amid Assange Extradition Rejection

Actress and model Pamela Anderson took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the rejection of Julian Assange's extradition by the UK court.
“A special sunrise for my dear friend #JulianAssange - (not to be extradited) stay tuned, the fight is not over,” the tweet reads, “but, a hopeful moment to breathe in- I can only imagine Julian (in court, still in that mask), taking that breath..”
The post also has a short video of what appears to be a sunrise on a calm beach.
The Baywatch star, a longtime supporter of Assange, has repeatedly called for him to receive a pardon in recent years. Last month, Anderson posted some photos of herself with a message to Donald Trump, asking him to let the WikiLeaks publisher go home to Australia. She dubbed the case against him as “a criminalisation of a free press,” adding that if his extradition was successful, it would mean that no journalist is safe from prosecution.
District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled on the morning of 4 January 2021 that Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face charges of espionage and conspiracy to commit digital intrusion. Her decision was based on a determination that the WikiLeaks founder was at too high a risk of suicide or self-harm if he were to be extradited to the US.
