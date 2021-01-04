Register
14:24 GMT04 January 2021
    This Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows medical workers in protective suits at a coronavirus detection lab in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. The fresh national figures for the disease that emerged in China in December came as the number of viral infections soared mostly in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where they were linked to a local church and a hospital.

    'Shoddy Lies': China Bashes US Nat'l Security Adviser Pottinger's Claims of COVID's Man-Made Origin

    Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in December 2019, the US has repeatedly claimed the virus was man-made and emanated from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, allegations that Beijing denies.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying has urged Washington to provide evidence of recent claims by US Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger that the COVID-19 pandemic was caused by a virus leak from a Chinese biolab.

    The Chinese newspaper Global Times cited Hua as saying during a press conference on Monday that Pottinger's claims were nothing but rumours and that Beijing wants explanations on whether it was the national security adviser's own point of view or the US government's stance.

    "As a senior US official, Pottinger still continues to hype such shoddy lies and rumours […]. If the US continues to hype the issue, please show evidence to back it up to the world", Hua emphasised.

    She added that to prove the false nature of such conspiracy theories, Chinese scientists have a spate of interviews, and that US reporters visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology to cover the relevant management and research procedures underway there.

    (FILES) This file photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows an aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province
    (FILES) This file photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows an aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province

    The spokeswoman also mused as to why the US has not invited World Health Organisation (WHO) experts to visit the Wuhan lab to dispel their doubts related to the origins of the virus.

    "The US has also established more than 200 overseas biological labs. What on earth are they trying to achieve? And why can't they invite international journalists to visit and look at those sites?", Hua noted.

    She expressed hope that "certain individuals in the US" would return to a more reasonable path and do their best to protect the lives and health of the American people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    Credible Source of the Virus?

    The statement came a few days after Pottinger claimed without elaborating that "there is a growing body of evidence that the [Wuhan] lab is likely the most credible source of the virus".

    Pottinger, who was one of the first US officials to assert that the virus was man-made, reportedly ordered US intelligence agencies to search for such evidence in April 2020.

    His latest remarks came after Shi Zhengli, deputy director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, insisted in late November that a new set of tests had indicated that the coronavirus did not originate from her virology lab.

    In May, the US national intelligence director's office said they had agreed with "the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified".

    Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses samples as analytic work continues to examine the genetic structure of a virus in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020
    China Tests Millions for COVID-19 After New Cases Reported in Three Cities
    President Donald Trump, however, apparently balked at his own intelligence agency's conclusions at the time by claiming that he saw evidence linking the coronavirus to a Chinese lab. POTUS said that Washington was "looking at it very, very strongly", but declined to clarify, adding, "I'm not allowed to tell you that".

    China has consistently denied that the coronavirus originated at one of its labs, with the country's Foreign Ministry citing WHO officials as saying that "there is no evidence" to confirm the virus was man-made.

     

