Large Passenger Plane Crash Death Toll on the Rise Worldwide in 2020, Report Says

The Dutch aviation consulting firm To70 reported on Friday that the death toll from large commercial plane crashes increased to 299 worldwide in 2020, while the number of such accidents plummeted over 50% last year.
According to the firm, there were 40 accidents, including five fatal ones, involving large commercial passenger planes, in 2020, as compared to 2019, when there were 86 aircraft crashes, eight of which were fatal, which claimed the lives of 257 people.
To70 noted that in 2020, large commercial aircraft had 0.27 fatal accidents per million flights, which means that one fatal crash occurred during every 3.7 million flights, up from 0.18 such crashes per million flights in 2019.
The firm’s review specifically singled out a January 2020 plane crash in which a Ukrainian commercial place was downed in Iranian airspace, killing all 176 people on board.
The May 2020 crash of a Pakistan passenger jet became the second deadliest such accident last year, claiming the lives of 98 people.
ASN said that the last five years saw an average of 14 fatal accidents for commercial passenger and cargo planes, killing 345 people annually.
According to ASN, 2017 was the safest year in the entire history of observations, given that there were only two fatal accidents, which left 13 people dead, at the time.
