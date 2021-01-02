COVID-19 Live Updates: California Sets Daily Record With 585 New Fatalities

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.
The global death toll from the coronavirus infection topped 1.82 million, while the global tally is around 84 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Currently, the worst-hit country is the US, with over 20 million infected and a death toll of over 347,000. It is followed by India (10.2 million cases, 148,000 deceased), and Brazil (7.7 million cases, over 195,000 dead).
The pandemic also delivered a major blow in the UK, as multiple nations have suspended flights from Great Britain since a new strain of coronavirus was discovered in England.
New messages
05:36
Vietnam Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus Strain
04:56
Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 19,078 to Over 10.3Mln
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – India has confirmed 19,078 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 10,305,788, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.
The death toll from the disease has reached 149,218 people, with 224 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 9.9 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.
04:51
Dry Run for Covid-19 Vaccine Administration to be Conducted Today Across India
On Saturday, India will conduct a dry run ahead of the actual vaccination drive against coronavirus.
Air Travel Between India and UK to Partially Resume From 8 January
India-UK air travel will resume from 8 January in a restricted manner, said India’s aviation minister Hardeep Puri.
It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly
