Register
11:50 GMT01 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Dome of the U.S. Capitol building is visible through Iranian flags during an Organization of Iranian-American Communities rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, Friday, March 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Warns ‘Someone Inside’ US Could Take Revenge for Soleimani

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107401/63/1074016368_0:209:4003:2460_1200x675_80_0_0_804d86f6d5ba6f896a3faa3ebeaa18e9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202101011081627301-irans-revolutionary-guard-warns-someone-inside-us-could-take-revenge-for-soleimani/

    On Thursday, Abdolrahim Mousavi, commander in chief of the Iranian Army, reiterated sentiments previously made by other officials that there was no one in the US political or military hierarchy of equal worth to Qasem Soleimani, the Quds Force commander slain in a US drone strike in early January 2020.

    Actors within the United States may independently “respond” to the Gen. Qasem Soleimani’s assassination, Brig. Gen. Esmail Ghaani, the officer who replaced Soleimani as commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force, has said.

    “With what you did, you created another job for the freedom-seekers of the entire world, and it is even possible that some people inside your home (the United States)…would respond to your crime,” Ghaani said, speaking at a ceremony marking the one year anniversary of Soleimani’s death on Friday, his remarks cited by Press TV.

    Ghaani did not elaborate on who these “people inside your home” might be, or what form their “response” would take.

    Previously, Iranian officials indicated that the ballistic missile strikes on US bases in Iraq in response to Soleimani’s assassination on 8 January 2020 were only the “first slap” of revenge. However, Tehran has stopped short of threatening a direct tit-for-tat assassination of a US military official or politician, with officials saying repeatedly that there was no one of equal value to the slain commander who could “compensate” the Quds commander’s death.

    Soleimani was a beloved figure in his native Iran, with his popularity reportedly extending far beyond supporters of the country’s Islamic Republican system of government owing to his exploits fighting jihadist extremists in Syria and Iraq alongside the secular republican Syrian government, Shia and Sunni militias, Kurds, and even, indirectly the US and its coalition allies. Following his 3 January 2020 assassination, US media described him as the equivalent of the commander of US military operations in the Middle East, a chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff or even the US Secretary of Defence.

    Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners
    © AP Photo / Mohammad Hossein Thaghi
    Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners

    In his remarks Friday, Ghaani blasted US President Donald Trump for giving the assassination order, describing him as the “filthiest man” who succumbed to Israeli and Saudi pressure to make such an “unwise” move.

    “The entire world will definitely condemn you. Those who committed this crime must know that all around the world, you may find a brave man who is ready to punish the cowards who did that,” the Quds commander warned.

    For his part, Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian Judiciary Chief who has been carrying out an investigation into the actors Iran believes is responsible for Soleimani’s death, said that Iran’s enemies must know that they won’t be safe anywhere in the world, and added that President Trump too ‘will not be immune to the administration of justice.’ “The time and location [of revenge] will be determined by resistance forces,” he said.

    In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, commander of Iran's Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, prays in a religious ceremony at a mosque in the residence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 27, 2015. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sought Friday to reassure the six world powers conducting nuclear power talks in Switzerland, saying the negotiations remained focused on sealing a deal.
    © AP Photo / UNCREDITED
    US Haunted by Prospect of Iran’s Revenge for Soleimani, General Says
    Iran suspects a broad range of actors from multiple countries of plotting or facilitating the attack on Soleimani on 3 January 2020, when he and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a Baghdad-allied militia commander, were killed in the Iraqi capital in a US drone strike. Iran retaliated to the murder five days later, launching about a dozen ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq, which resulted in over 100 US troops sustaining traumatic brain injuries. Iran reportedly warned its Iraqi allies of the strikes ahead of time.

    On Thursday, Iranian Armed Forces chief of staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Baqeri reiterated that there was no ‘expiry date’ for taking revenge on Soleimani’s killers, and said that a US withdrawal from the Middle East was inevitable.

    Related:

    Iran's Rouhani Says 'Foolish' Assassination of Soleimani Has Helped Bring About End to Trumpism
    Iran Accuses UK Security Firm of Leaking Info for US Drone Strike That Killed Soleimani
    Peace Pacts, Military Ops, Soleimani Murder, Beirut Blast & More: How Middle East Will Remember 2020
    US Haunted by Prospect of Iran’s Revenge for Soleimani, General Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Two women celebrate New Year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Newcastle, UK, 31 December 2020.
    World Celebrates New Year Amid COVID-19 Restrictions
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse