Serbian President Takes Part in Ceremony Launching Gas Via TurkStream Through Serbia

"This is of great importance for Serbia, thank you for your completed work," Vucic said after inspecting the infrastructure.
Dusan Bajatovic, the director of the state-owned natural gas company Srbijagas, and Russian ambassador in Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko took part in the ceremony that was held in the northern Gospodinci village.
The construction of the 250-mile-long extension linking Serbia to the TurkStream pipeline, which supplies Russian gas to Turkey and the Balkans, was completed in December 2019.
In January, Russia and Turkey launched Turkstream gas pipeline that connected gas transmission system in both countries. The pipeline consists of two branches, with one being used to export has to Turkey, while the other delivers gas to southern and southeastern Europe. The pipeline's annual capacity is over 31 billion cubic meters of gas.
