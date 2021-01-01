Register
05:48 GMT01 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    China's Wuhan Boasts Packed Crowds Greeting New Year as Countries Languish Under COVID-19 Lockdowns

    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (492)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/12/1081500473_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_ec465bf395a1837271f70eb7dd3a6748.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202101011081624255-chinas-wuhan-boasts-packed-crowds-greeting-new-year-as-countries-languish-under-covid-19-lockdowns/

    According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the outbreak of the novel coronavirus was first reported in the city of Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, China, on 31 December 2019, spreading across the globe to more than 200 countries and infecting over 81 million people.

    The Chinese city of Wuhan, which just a year ago was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, was the scene of merry New Year revelry on Thursday as packed crowds saw off 2020.

    ​Footage posted on the internet showed locals gathering in the provincial capital of Hubei province, dressed in festive garb and holding balloons, which they later released into the air as the clock struck midnight.

    ​Nightspots have been open in Wuhan since early December, and many younger folk were seen heading into clubs.

    ​People thronged the streets, with the area in front of Wuhan city hall a focal point for the celebrations.

    ​According to the photos, widely shared on the internet, many in the crowds were still wearing the masks that have become an inalienable part of the global effort to curb the spread of the novel respiratory disease.

    ​The wild partying was a far cry from the start of 2020 when Wuhan imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in the world in an unprecedented effort to stop the spread of the pandemic. For more than two months, the city was sealed off from the outside world, with flights in and out canceled, train and bus routes suspended.

    Pictures from that period showed empty streets, and people were ordered to stay in their homes.

    The festive scenes from Wuhan on 31 December offered a stark contrast to the predominantly muted celebrations held to welcome in the New Year in many countries around the world as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc, with lockdown protocols in place and people asked to refrain from mingling.

    Elsewhere in the world, fireworks could be seen blazing across the nighttime skies above eerily deserted streets.

    Global Pandemic

    A cluster of cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, Hubei province was originally reported by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on 31 December 2019. The novel coronavirus, now known as SARS-Cov-2, gradually spread to other regions of the country, and, later, globally.

    This Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows medical workers in protective suits at a coronavirus detection lab in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. The fresh national figures for the disease that emerged in China in December came as the number of viral infections soared mostly in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where they were linked to a local church and a hospital.
    © AP Photo / Cheng Min
    This Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows medical workers in protective suits at a coronavirus detection lab in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. The fresh national figures for the disease that emerged in China in December came as the number of viral infections soared mostly in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where they were linked to a local church and a hospital.

    The situation was designated a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March.

    The WHO has since suggested that "all available evidence" points to COVID-19 having an animal origin, spreading from bats to humans in Wuhan, possibly at one of the Chinese city's so-called wet markets.

    As the pandemic raged, the world witnessed a blame game between Washington and Beijing, as they accused one another of having engineered the virus in a lab, and of accidentally or deliberately leaking it.

    (FILES) This file photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows an aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province
    © AP Photo / HECTOR RETAMAL
    (FILES) This file photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows an aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province

    US President Donald Trump has continued to refer to SARS-Cov-2 as the "China Virus" on Twitter, with China vehemently rejecting all allegations.

    Beijing has also repeatedly defended its COVID-19 response, with the Chinese government saying it has always published COVID-19 related information in a timely and transparent fashion.

    Chinese state media have also suggested the virus existed abroad before being discovered in Wuhan, claiming its presence was discovered on imported frozen food packaging, and citing scientific papers purporting it had been circulating in Europe a year earlier.

    An international mission led by the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to go to China in the first week of January to probe the origins of the virus.

     

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (492)

    Related:

    One Year After First COVID-19 Report, Wuhan Doctor Who Filed Discovery Rejects ‘Cover-Up’ Narrative
    Chinese Journalist Jailed for 4 Years Over Reports on Early COVID-19 Outbreak in Wuhan
    Pompeo Accuses China of 'Lying' About COVID, Urges Release of Wuhan Journo Jailed for Virus Reports
    Wuhan’s COVID-19 Case Count May Have Been 10 Times Higher Than Reported, Study Finds
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, coronavirus, COVID-19, Wuhan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo provided by Peru's Ministry of Culture-Nasca-Palpa shows the figure of a feline on a hillside in Nazca, Peru, 9 October 2020.
    The Most Fascinating Archaeological Discoveries of 2020
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse