Register
07:47 GMT30 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man waves a Libyan flag

    Russia, Libya May Renew Agreement on Economic Cooperation, GNA Deputy Prime Minister Says

    © AFP 2020 / Abdullah DOMA
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012301081606613-russia-libya-may-renew-agreement-on-economic-cooperation-gna-deputy-prime-minister-says/

    CAIRO (Sputnik) – Libya may renew an agreement on the economic cooperation with Russia during the upcoming visit of the foreign minister of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohamed Siala, to Moscow, GNA Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq said.

    "I hope that the next stage will be a phase of great economic cooperation. Russia has had large economic networks in Libya over the past period during the rule of the previous regime. During the next stage, there [will] be a visit: the Libyan foreign minister will soon come to Moscow, and we hope that the economic agreement between Russia and Libya will be signed and renewed," Maiteeq said.

    The GNA deputy prime minister added that an agreement concluded under the previous Libyan administration of the era of Muammar Gaddafi needs to be upgraded, "so the role of the Libyan-Russian partnership can be enhanced – and this is what the foreign minister will do during his next visits."

    During a visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Libya in 2008, the two parties signed an intergovernmental agreement to write off $4.5 billion of Libya's debt to the Soviet Union in exchange for a number of contracts for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

    The top GNA official also expressed hope that the blockade that was imposed on Libya’s oil facilities since January, including ports and oil fields, in light of military actions would not happen again.

    "Of course, we are well aware of an increase in the oil production and the end of the closure phase starting from the date of the deal signing between us [GNA] and the eastern parties, and we hope that it will not occur again," Maiteeq said.

    The Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said at the end of last week that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would hold a meeting with Siala in Moscow on 30 December. Lavrov and Siala are due to exchange opinions on the situation in the war-torn North African country, including measures for strengthening the ceasefire.

    Russia has always supported an agreement between the rival sides to end the blockade, the GNA deputy prime minister added, noting that Russia "is an important element for the success of these accords."

    In November, Libya’s National Oil Corporation said that the oil output in Libya had surpassed a million barrels per day following the lifting of a state of emergency at ports and oil fields in September following the announcement of Libyan National Army head Khalifa Haftar on the resumption of oil production and export from Libyan ports after months of suspension.

    Libya has been living through a severe political crisis since a coup in 2011 toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi. The two rival administrations have practically turned the oil-rich country into duopoly, with the LNA controlling the east and the GNA controlling the west, while the south has been recently attracting runaway terrorists from Syria and Iraq.

    Tags:
    cooperation, Libya, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Couturier For Marlene Dietrich and The Beatles: Life of Extraordinary Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse