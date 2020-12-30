Hollywood Icon Anthony Hopkins Celebrates 45 Years of Sobriety After Nearly 'Drinking to Death'

Movie star Anthony Hopkins, 82, has announced that he is celebrating his own record on New Year's Eve.
According to the actor, until 1975, he was slowly approaching disaster by "drinking himself to death".
"45 years ago today, I had a wake-up call", Hopkins said in a video posted to social media.
"I was heading for disaster, drinking myself to death. I'm not preaching, but I got a message – a little thought that said 'do you want to live or die?' and I said 'I want to live.' And suddenly the relief came and life has been amazing", Hopkins said.
With gratitude, I celebrate 45 years of sobriety. pic.twitter.com/fxzMRGlI4m— Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) December 29, 2020
Hopkins admitted that it was difficult to quit drinking. Ever since that day 45 years ago, he's had doubts about his decision. He turned to fans, saying that they should continue to fight - the strength will eventually come.
Summing up, the actor promised that 2021 will be "the best year".
