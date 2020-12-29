Live Updates: Six Cases of 'Mutant' Coronavirus Strain That Emerged in UK Detected in India

As a number of countries in Europe and beyond have introduced new travel restrictions due to the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus in the UK, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on governments across the globe to work in unity and solidarity in order to defeat the coronavirus and make next year a year of healing.
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in turn, said the world should prepare for future pandemics.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 81 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, while the global death toll stands at over 1.7 million.
The United States, India, and Brazil are in the lead in terms of the number of registered coronavirus infections, while the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths has been observed in the United States, Brazil, India, and Mexico, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)