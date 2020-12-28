Online Market Removes 'Casual Adolf Hitler' Hoodie Following Complaint From Jewish Organisation

Vova online marketplace has removed stock under the description "Casual Adolf Hitler Funny Graphic Hoodies New Fashion for Men" from sale following a complaint from the Simon Wiesenthal Centre for International Relations (SWC).
The organisation wrote to Vova's headquarters in London and its offices in Hong Kong and Paris.
"Vova prides itself that it is 'on a mission to provide high-quality products from the most trusted companies worldwide',” Dr Shimon Samuels, director for international relations at the SWC, said.
Dr Samuels says Vova has betrayed its mission after branding the head of Nazi Germany as "casual" or "funny."
He called on the online marketplace to apologise to the Jewish community, destroy all supplies of Hitler hoodies, and cut ties with "the delinquent company."
"The banalisation of this archetype of hate and discrimination is scathing!” he concluded.
The SWC is a Jewish human rights non-governmental organisation established in 1977 and named after Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)