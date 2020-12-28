One Serviceman Killed in Attack on Azerbaijani Positions in Nagorno-Karabakh, Baku Claims

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry on Monday claimed that one of its soldiers had been killed as a result of an attack on Azeri positions in Nagorno-Karabakh.
"On 27 December, ... an illegal Armenian armed group ... attacked posts of the Azerbaijani Army in the village of Agdam in the Khojavend District. As a result, one of our servicemen, Ganbarov Elmir Rayil, was killed, and another soldier was wounded”, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, the injured serviceman was taken to a medical facility after receiving urgent medical assistance, his life is not in danger.
"Thanks to the implemented measures, all six members of Armenia's illegal armed formation were eliminated”, the Azeri Defence Ministry said.
The decades-long Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared up in late September, resulting in military and civilian casualties on both sides. The hostilities ended after the sides agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire on 9 November.
After the deal was signed, Moscow and Ankara signed a memorandum on establishing a centre in Azerbaijan to jointly monitor the ceasefire in the disputed region. Turkey was a supporter of Azerbaijan throughout the conflict.
