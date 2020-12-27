Register
21:38 GMT27 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Hezbollah supporter holds pictures of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the assassination of Hezbollah leaders, Abbas al-Moussawi, Ragheb Harb and Imad Mughniyeh and the end of a 40-day Muslim mourning period for Soleimani, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Nasrallah said U.S. President Donald Trump declared war on the Middle East when the U.S. assassinated Soleimani and when the White House announced its plan to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. He called on all to resist U.S. influence and its troops presence.

    Iran Adds New Names to List of Americans Allegedly Involved in Soleimani's Assassination - Report

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    420
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0f/1080466011_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_c6be2e7cf23e3f86cad179ff0c54226a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012271081581683-iran-adds-new-names-to-list-of-americans-allegedly-involved-in-soleimanis-assassination---report/

    The report comes as the anniversary of the Iranian top military commander's death approaches, raising media speculation about possible military strikes in the region.

    New names have been added to the list of American individuals reportedly involved in the assassination of Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qasem Soleimani, Tasnim News reported on Sunday.

    According to the spokesman for the Popular Committee for the Celebration of the Anniversary of the Martyrdom of General Soleimani, the number of individuals on the list has been raised from 45 to 48, and six countries have been given warrants for the arrest of the alleged culprits.

    Earlier this week, Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi from the IRGC stated that "harsh revenge" for Soleimani's assassination has remained Tehran's priority, noting that retaliatory missile attacks on US military bases in Iraq in January were "only slaps".

    Tensions High

    Last Sunday, the US embassy compound in Baghdad came under rocket attack, which killed a local civilian, while no embassy personnel were injured. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed "Iran-backed militias" for conducting the strike. Tehran has dismissed the accusations.

    The region has recently seen a series of military manoeuvres, apparently as a show of force toward Iran following the heightened tensions. On Monday, 21 December, the nuclear-powered submarine USS Georgia entered the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz in what was perceived as a warning sign to Iran. Earlier, an IDF Navy submarine demonstratively crossed the Suez Canal above water as another show of force aimed at Iran. The Israeli military refused to comment on the reports, while IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi was quoted by The Times of Israel as saying that Israel would retaliate against any aggressive move by Iran. 

    Speculation that a military strike is possible on the part of Iran followed the assassination of prominent Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Iranian officials have claimed the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad was behind the attack on the scientist.

    While Tel Aviv has neither dismissed nor confirmed the allegations, the Israeli government had previously claimed Fakhrizadeh headed a secret unit within the Iranian military allegedly working on a nuke. Iran has repeatedly stated its nuclear programme serves purely peaceful purposes.

    Retaliation for Soleimani?

    Soleimani was killed in a targeted attack carried out by the United States on 3 January 2020. The Trump administration accused him of plotting attacks against US assets in the region. Days later, Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at a pair of US bases in Iraq, giving over 100 American military personnel traumatic brain injuries. Iranian officials have also repeatedly warned of further revenge attacks.

    In August, a senior Revolutionary Guard commander suggested that the main reason Tehran had not taken revenge on the US by assassinating a high-ranking military official was that it had not been able to "find anyone who is equally valuable".

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards Chief Commander, Hossein Salami, said in September on the guard’s website that Tehran will avenge the US killing of its top commander General Qasem Soleimani by targeting those involved in an "honourable" retaliation.

    Soleimani was considered a highly-respected person in Iran, praised for combatting militant and terrorist groups in the Middle East and considered an architect of the country's modern security infrastructure.

    Tags:
    Iraq, Qasem Soleimani, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse