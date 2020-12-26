Register
05:52 GMT26 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese and US national flags are posted for the opening ceremony of the U.S.- China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at The Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing Thursday, May 3, 2012

    New Era? China May Overtake US as Largest Economy in Near Future, Report Suggests

    © AP Photo / Vincent Thian
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0d/1079867811_0:0:3342:1880_1200x675_80_0_0_649a7e8484290dd9f52e9ba0ac47f455.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012261081572418-new-era-china-may-overtake-us-as-largest-economy-in-near-future-report-suggests/

    The survey was released amid strained ties between Beijing and Washington who have been embroiled in a tariff dispute since June 2018, when President Donald Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit.

    China may overtake the US as the world's biggest economy by 2028, a report by the UK-based think tank Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) has predicted.

    CEBR noted the economic and soft power struggle between Beijing and Washington has been "an overarching theme of global economics for some time".

    "The COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding economic fallout have certainly tipped this rivalry in China's favour", the report noted, referring to Beijing's "skillful management of the pandemic" which added to improving the country's economic performance.

    CEBR Deputy Chairman Douglas McWilliams, for his part, pointed out that the speed of growth of the Chinese economy was the "big news" in the think tank's forecast.

    "We expect it to become an upper-income economy during the current five-year plan period (2020-25). And we expect it to overtake the US a full five years earlier than we did a year ago", McWilliams argued.

    He added that other Asian economies are "also shooting up" CEBR's annual league table of the economic growth prospects for 193 countries.

    "One lesson for western policymakers, who have performed relatively badly during the pandemic, is that they need to pay much more attention to what is happening in Asia rather than simply looking at each other", CEBR's deputy chairman underscored.

    US-China Economic Ties

    The think tank's report comes a few weeks after US President-elect Joe Biden pledged that his administration will pursue a trade policy that would actually lead to progress in tackling what Biden described as "China's abusive practices", including alleged theft of intellectual property and transfer of technologies from US companies to their Chinese counterparts. Beijing has repeatedly denied all US allegations of unfair trade practices.

    In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, photo, China's flag is displayed next to the American flag on the side of the Old Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, the day before a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US Attacks on China Hurt Both Economies, Endanger Future Fights Against Pandemics, Scholars Suggest
    Biden also promised that he was not planning to remove 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports, imposed by President Donald Trump in 2018, immediately after entering the White House.

    In a separate development earlier this month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed that Beijing is ready to maintain a dialogue with Washington on strategic and long-term issues, adding the countries should boost negotiations at various levels.

    US-Chinese economic relations have been strained since 2017, when Washington updated its National Security Strategy to portray Beijing as a major threat to American interests. Trump slapping tariffs on Chinese imports further exacerbated bilateral ties, leading to a tariff war.

    Related:

    EU to Propose Fresh Alliance With US Under Biden Administration to Combat China - Reports
    China 'Trumps' US As Top Market For Asia-Pacific Business Amid RCEP Trade Deal, COVID-19, HSBC says
    US Pulls the Plug on Exchange Programmes with China, Slamming them as ‘Soft Propaganda Tools’
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, growth, report, economy, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse