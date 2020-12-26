Three People Die as Fire Hits Russian Fishing Vessel on Canary Islands, Firefighters Say

The blaze erupted in the engine room on Thursday, the newspaper El Pais reported late Friday. Nine fire brigades were used to extinguish the fire.
Four people were sent to a hospital on the island of Gran Canaria with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.
The local fire department has posted a video via Twitter of the firefighter's actions in the engine room area of the vessel.
Extinción del incendio que tuvo lugar ayer en el buque Sveaborg, zona de la sala de máquinas, desde el casco de un bombero https://t.co/X6F3uu5ONG— Bomberos de LPA (@BomberosLPA) December 25, 2020
The cause of the fire remains unknown but the vessel was undergoing repairs when the incident took place.
