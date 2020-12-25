Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Says Ready to Resign 'by People's Decision'

"I am ready to leave the post of prime minister by the people's decision. I will leave the post of prime minister by the people's decision exclusively," he said on Facebook.
"I am also ready to continue leading Armenia in this difficult time in the event of receiving confirmation of popular mandate," Pashinyan added.
Protests have been ongoing in Armenia since November when Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to a ceasefire that many Armenians interpreted as defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Dozens of opposition parties have united behind calls for Pashinyan to step down. The opposition forces have called for former Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan to head the government.
All comments
Show new comments (0)