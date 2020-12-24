Register
16:08 GMT24 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Surveillance

    Ex-Mossad Agent Cashes in on Career by Setting Up Speaking, Consulting Firm

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012241081562106-ex-mossad-agent-cashes-in-on-career-by-setting-up-speaking-consulting-firm/

    The company, set up earlier this year, has reportedly already amassed hundreds of speakers and a large number of major corporate and institutional clients, ranging from Israeli and US universities and museums to Lockheed Martin and the ‘Friends of the IDF’ non-profit.

    Avner Avraham, a former Mossad agent who spent 28 years working for the Israeli intelligence agency, has set up a new speaking and consulting firm specializing in espionage, security and undercover intelligence operations.

    The company, established four months ago, is called ‘Spy Legends’, and has already accumulated a range of experts for speaking gigs, including historians, activists, artists, as well as some high-ranking retired intelligence officials, such as former heads of Shin Bet, Mossad and the Israeli National Security Council, as well as CIA officers.

    In addition to arranging speaking events, the company is interested in providing consulting services for major Hollywood productions, and has helped provide curation and guidance services for Holocaust exhibits.

    “We have directors, producers, photographers, screenwriters, actors and actual special operation experts at our agency. The aim is to create the perfect package so there are no mistakes in terms of credibility, reliability and accuracy,” Avraham said, speaking to the Jerusalem Post.

    Despite being around for just a few months, the company already boasts an impressive global reach, with its lecturers said to be fluent in multiple language and located across the globe. Spy Legends has also accumulated a number of major clients, from the Israeli Foreign Ministry to the Museum of Jewish Heritage, the Anti-Defamation League, Tel Aviv University, Holocaust museums in Florida, Illinois and Texas, Lockheed Martin, and the US National WWII Museum.

    “We can build a small exhibition for you. I can bring the pianist or violinist to play the theme song of a movie being discussed. I can bring photographers or videographers. I can bring the moderator or MC. I can take a Holocaust survivor and a Mossad agent and someone who’s an expert in [notorious Nazi physician Josef] Mengele and an expert historian. The idea is to have a few different points of view of the same subject,” Avraham explained.

    Who Controls the Past Controls the Future

    Avraham recognizes the power of shaping the historical narrative in the public consciousness through things like television series on Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV, telling The Washington Post last week that Mossad missions which get exposed to the public “support our heritage” and “allow people to be proud and think about the next generation.”

    Despite formally retiring from the Mossad in 2015, Avraham reportedly continues to do consulting work for the spy agency, helping to design the spy agency’s website, for example. In addition to his work with ‘Spy Legends’, he is a self-described “acclaimed film producer and curator,” having advised Hollywood star Ben Kingsley in his portrayal of Nazi officer Adolf Eichmann in the 2018 film Operation Finale, and as “a passionate individual determined to create well-informed and socially relevant films and educative and thought-provoking exhibitions.”

    Related:

    Murdered Iranian Scientist Had Been Targeted by Multiple Israeli PMs, Mossad Chiefs, Report Alleges
    In Wake of Fakhrizadeh’s Killing, Ex-Mossad Spies Offer Insight Into How Assassinations are Plotted
    Netizens Refute Reports on Alleged Killing of 'Mossad Official' in Tel Aviv
    Israeli Flag With 'Thank You Mossad' Allegedly Seen in Iran Days After Fakhrizadeh's Murder - Photo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse